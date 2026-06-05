Several trains passing through Solapur and serving Karnataka routes will face delays, diversions, rescheduling and cancellations from June 5 to 10 due to electronic interlocking work at Tikekarwadi Yard. Passengers have been advised to check schedules.

Passengers travelling on several trains passing through the Solapur Division of Central Railway should be prepared for delays, route diversions, rescheduling and cancellations between June 5 and June 10. The changes have been announced due to the commissioning of a new electronic interlocking system at Tikekarwadi Yard near Solapur, a key infrastructure upgrade aimed at improving operational efficiency and safety. Railway authorities have advised passengers to check the revised schedules before commencing their journeys to avoid inconvenience.

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Trains To Be Delayed

On June 5, Train No. 11311 Solapur-Hassan Express and Train No. 17308 Bagalkote-Mysuru Basava Express will be delayed by 45 minutes.

On June 8, several trains will face longer delays. Train No. 18520 LTT Mumbai-Visakhapatnam Express will be delayed by two hours, while Train No. 01465 Solapur-Kalaburagi Special will be regulated by one hour and 30 minutes. Train No. 16536 Pandharpur-Mysuru Golgumbaz Express and Train No. 11301 CSMT Mumbai-KSR Bengaluru Udyan Express will each be delayed by 30 minutes.

On June 9, Train No. 16382 Kanyakumari-Pune Express will be delayed by one hour and 15 minutes, while Train No. 11020 Bhubaneswar-CSMT Mumbai Express will be regulated by 40 minutes.

Route Diversions Announced

Central Railway has also announced route diversions for passenger trains during the period.

From June 5 to June 10, Train No. 57662 Vijayapura-Raichur Passenger will operate via the Vijayapura-Hotgi-Wadi route instead of its regular route. Similarly, Train No. 57661 Raichur-Vijayapura Passenger will be diverted via the Wadi-Hotgi-Vijayapura route.

Trains Rescheduled On June 10

A few trains will depart later than their scheduled timings on June 10.

Train No. 16536 Pandharpur-Mysuru Golgumbaz Express has been rescheduled by two hours and 20 minutes. Similarly, Train No. 11301 CSMT Mumbai-KSR Bengaluru Udyan Express will depart two hours and 15 minutes later than its scheduled time.

Special Trains Cancelled

Railway authorities have also announced the cancellation of two special train services on June 10.

Train No. 01465 Solapur-Kalaburagi Special and Train No. 01466 Kalaburagi-Solapur Special will remain cancelled on the day due to the ongoing signalling and interlocking works.

The Public Relations Department of the Solapur Division, Central Railway, has issued the advisory and urged passengers to verify train schedules and operational status before travelling.