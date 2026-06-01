South Western Railway has announced temporary delays, rescheduling and diversions of several trains on the Bengaluru-Hubballi route until June 9 due to Foot Over Bridge construction work at Davangere railway station.

Railway passengers travelling on the Bengaluru-Hubballi route over the next few days should take note of important schedule changes announced by the South Western Railway. Several trains will be delayed, regulated or diverted between May 30 and June 9 due to ongoing infrastructure work at Davangere railway station. The temporary changes will affect a number of key services, including the Siddaganga Express and Vasco-da-Gama Express, and may impact travel plans across Karnataka.

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Foot Over Bridge Construction Behind Disruptions

According to South Western Railway officials, a new Foot Over Bridge is being constructed in the Davangere railway station yard. To ensure passenger safety and facilitate the construction work, the railway administration has decided to regulate, reschedule and divert certain train services during the project period.

Trains Affected by Delays and Regulation

Vasco-da-Gama - Yesvantpur Express (Train No. 17310)

Period: May 30 to June 8

This daily express service from Vasco-da-Gama will be regulated by 100 minutes en route.

Udaipur City - Mysuru Humsafar Weekly Express (Train No. 19667)

Date: June 1

The weekly express service from Udaipur City will be delayed by 120 minutes during its journey.

Dharwad - KSR Bengaluru Siddaganga Express (Train No. 12726)

Period: May 31 to June 9

This daily intercity service, widely used by passengers in North Karnataka, will be regulated by 50 minutes en route.

Arsikere - SSS Hubballi Express (Train No. 16213)

Period: May 31 to June 9

The daily express service from Arsikere will be regulated by 30 minutes during its journey.

KSR Bengaluru - Mysuru Wodeyar Superfast Express (Train No. 12614)

Period: May 31 to June 9

The train will depart from KSR Bengaluru station 20 minutes later than its scheduled departure time.

Harihar-Hospet Passenger Train Diverted

Harihar - Hospet Passenger Train (Train No. 56529)

Period: May 31 to June 9

Due to the construction work, the train will operate on a diverted route via Harihar, Amaravathi Colony and Teligi.

As a result, the service will not halt at Davangere and Tholahunse stations during this period.

Passengers Advised to Check Train Timings

South Western Railway has urged passengers to keep these temporary changes in mind while planning their journeys. Travellers are advised to verify the latest train schedules through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app or by contacting the enquiry counter at their nearest railway station.