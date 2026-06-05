A viral video shows a man allegedly making obscene gestures at women on a train before slapping the female passenger when she confronted him. RPF has reportedly launched an investigation into the incident.

A disturbing incident aboard a train has sparked widespread outrage online after a video surfaced showing a man allegedly making obscene gestures toward female passengers and later assaulting a woman who confronted him.

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According to reports circulating on social media, the man was allegedly staring inappropriately at women and engaging in objectionable behavior during the journey. The situation escalated when a female passenger challenged him over his conduct.

The man allegedly slapped the woman, tried to snatch her mobile phone and claimed he is from staff during the confrontation.

The video was recorded by the woman herself and has now gone viral, drawing criticism over women's safety on trains.

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A user wrote, “Strict action should be taken against him . glad everything is on camera... Dekhna alag cheej hai or jis taha ke ghatiya expression dera tha ..koi bhi dekh ke bta dega...or how dare he touch her , strict action should be taken against him”

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Another commented, “disgusting man ....first of he was making cheap faces , why these kind of boys make girls uncomfortable . glad that she has recorded everything.”

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A third user demanded action and wrote, “take action.. kya desh mein.. train mein yahi sab chalta rahega????? Pls take action.”

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