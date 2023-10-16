Karnataka: Tragic collision between KSRTC bus-Tata sumo claims five lives in Gadag

A head-on collision between a KSRTC bus and a Tata Sumo near Naregal town, Gadag district, resulted in five fatalities in the Tata Sumo, while the bus passengers sustained minor injuries. Authorities are working to recover the deceased and identify the victims.

In an awful accident on the outskirts of Naregal town in Gadag district, a KSRTC bus and a Tata Sumo collided head-on, resulting in the death of five people in the Tata Sumo.

The Tata Sumo was on its way from Gajendragad to Shirahatti Phakkireshwar Mutt when it crashed into the KSRTC bus, which was heading from Gadag Nagar to Gajendragad. Sadly, the collision claimed the lives of the five individuals in the Tata Sumo, while passengers on the KSRTC bus sustained minor injuries.



The Tata Sumo passengers were travelling from Kalaburagi to visit Fakkireshwar Mutt in Shirahatti when the accident occurred, causing a temporary roadblock due to the collision. Local residents quickly alerted the authorities.



Upon arrival, the police inspected the scene, cleared the roadblock, and allowed traffic to resume. Those with minor injuries from the bus were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Currently, Neregal Police have secured the accident site as they work to recover the deceased. Efforts are focused on extracting the bodies from the severely damaged Tata Sumo, and authorities are using belongings and other evidence to identify the victims. The police are seeking information from individuals who made phone calls about the incident.