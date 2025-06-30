Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar said the state will respond to the High Court notice on Cauvery aarti near KRS dam. He clarified it's a daily tradition and plans are underway to include the aarti in Dasara celebrations.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the state government would reply to the notice issued by the High Court on Cauvery aarti near the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam.

No objection to Pooja; concerns will be addressed: DK Shivakumar

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, "No one objects to offering pooja. Certain sections have some concerns, and the government will address them. No one is seeking permission to offer pooja, it is a practice that has been going on every day." He was replying to a reporter who had drawn his attention to the High Court notice to the government regarding the Cauvery aarti.

Asked about Opposition Leader R Ashok's statement that there would be a change of guard in the state in August, he said, "When did Ashok become an astrologer? If he has become one, do get me an appointment as I would like to consult him."

Surjewala to meet Karnataka MLAs during Bengaluru visit

Asked if AICC General Secretary Surjewala would meet MLAs individually during his visit to Bengaluru, he said, “Yes, he will meet MLAs personally. He has already informed them about it. I will also send out messages to the MLAs regarding this.”

On May 24, addressing a press conference, Shivakumar stated that decisions to organise the Cauvery Aarti on a grand scale have allocated funds to support the initiative.

The Cauvery Aarti to be conducted every week on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with participation from religious mutts across the state. Artists have been approached to compose a unity-themed devotional song for the occasion, and Shivakumar confirmed he has written to renowned music composers for their collaboration.

Cauvery aarti to be part of Dasara celebrations this year

On Cauvery aarti during Dasara, Shivakumar said, "The state government is preparing to do the Cauvery aarti programme along with the Dasara this time. Cauvery aarti will include programmes to represent the cultures of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The modalities are being worked out.

"We have formed a committee under the leadership of BWSSB Chief Ram Prasath. The DC of Mandya will also be part of this committee. Various departments such as Muzrai, Kannada and Culture, Irrigation, and Tourism departments will be involved in various aspects of Cauvery aarti," he added.