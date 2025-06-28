After the recent stampede tragedy near Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka’s Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announced that Bengaluru will soon get a new stadium. Here’s what we know so far.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday confirmed that the state government has green lit plans to build a new stadium in Bengaluru with a proposed seating capacity of 60,000. The announcement comes in response to the tragic stampede that occurred earlier this month during the IPL victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where 11 people lost their lives.

Shivakumar, addressing the media, revealed that a land parcel has already been finalized for the new venue, although the exact location hasn’t been made public yet. “We have finalized land for a new stadium in Bengaluru. The proposed capacity is 60,000 seats. More information will be shared shortly,” he said.

The June 4 incident at Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has a seating limit of around 35,000, saw an unmanageable surge in attendance. More than three lakh people reportedly gathered in and around the venue for the RCB celebration. The resulting overcrowding and poor crowd control led to a devastating incident, sparking widespread anger and criticism of the administration.

In response, Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah admitted the city’s central areas are no longer suitable for hosting such large-scale events. He hinted at relocating major venues to reduce pressure on congested zones. “The government will examine options for shifting the stadium. Such a tragedy should never happen again,” he stated after the incident.

Following the disaster, multiple disciplinary actions were taken. Senior police officials, including the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, were suspended amid public backlash and political pressure over crowd mismanagement.

The proposed stadium is part of the ₹1 lakh crore infrastructure package aimed at transforming Bengaluru. This includes the construction of new flyovers, tunnel roads, and large-scale public amenities. “Kempegowda envisioned a world-class Bengaluru. With his vision as our inspiration, we are committed to making this city better,” Shivakumar added.