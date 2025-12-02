Scottish vlogger Hugh Abroad names Bengaluru as India’s best food city, praising its breakfast culture, dosas, idlis, and filter coffee. Social media users reacted with excitement and debate over the city’s culinary fame.

After travelling extensively across India over the past few months, Scottish vlogger Hugh Abroad recently shared his verdict on the country’s best city for food. Documenting his journeys on social media, Hugh explored numerous cities, sampling local cuisines, street food, and regional breakfast traditions. In a recent video, he revealed that Bengaluru stood out as his favourite culinary destination in India, praising the city’s vibrant breakfast culture and iconic South Indian dishes. His opinion sparked lively reactions online, with food lovers and sceptics alike joining the conversation.

Bengaluru Tops the List for Breakfast Delights

During his travels, Hugh visited Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi. While every city offered unique flavours, it was Bengaluru’s breakfast scene that left a lasting impression. He particularly enjoyed dosas, idlis, and filter coffee, describing the meals as “out of this world.”

He went into detail about the dosas, highlighting their crispiness, comparing them to “glass,” and appreciating their versatility with different fillings. As for idlis, he marvelled at how soft they were, saying they practically melted in the mouth. Hugh even admitted, “I’d kill for one right now, so good,” reflecting his enthusiasm for the city’s traditional breakfasts.

Social Media Reacts to Hugh Abroad’s Opinion

Hugh’s praise for Bengaluru quickly drew attention online, with Instagram users sharing their own thoughts:

One user commented: “Agree in India, Bengaluru breakfast culture is very good.”

Another wrote: “As a north Indian living in Bangalore, I agreed dosa idlis are the best breakfast.”

A third user said: “Best thing in the world – Masala Dose.”

Yet another added: “No way bro rated Bengaluru's vegetarian food higher than so many other cities.”

While many followers agreed with Hugh’s assessment, others debated the merits of Bengaluru’s cuisine compared to other Indian cities, sparking an engaging discussion about regional food preferences.

Bengaluru’s Culinary Scene in the Spotlight

Hugh Abroad’s glowing review highlights Bengaluru’s rich culinary heritage, particularly its South Indian vegetarian dishes and breakfast offerings. From street-side vendors to well-known cafés, the city’s food culture has become a favourite for locals, travellers, and now international food enthusiasts. His endorsement also encourages food tourists to explore Bengaluru’s traditional meals beyond its tech and cosmopolitan image.