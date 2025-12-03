A Bengaluru passenger claims he missed his flight at KIA despite arriving 2.5 hours early. He says long queues and a dispute over 4 kg baggage caused the delay, blaming ground staff while social media reacts to the incident.

A traveller at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, has alleged that he missed his scheduled flight despite arriving almost two and a half hours before departure. The passenger said the terminal was unusually crowded, leading to long queues at check-in and security, which slowed him down considerably. He also stated that a brief disagreement with ground staff regarding a 4 kg excess baggage fee further delayed the process. According to him, despite repeated attempts to navigate through the rush, the overwhelming crowd and procedural delays made it impossible to reach the boarding gate on time.

The incident has sparked discussions on social media, with many travellers echoing similar experiences during peak travel hours. So far, airport authorities have not released any official clarification. Frequent flyers say such delays have become more common recently and stress the need for more efficient crowd management to ensure passengers do not miss flights even after reporting well in advance.

Passenger Says Delay Over Extra Baggage Escalated the Situation

In a video shared online, the passenger can be heard expressing frustration over the episode. He claims that although he agreed to pay for an additional 4 kg of baggage, the ground staff allegedly refused to allow him to proceed in time.

In the clip, he is heard saying: “He's not ready to let us go, even if we're paying for a 4 kg allowance. We request authorise to take the action and put this guy behind bars.”

Clip Shared Online Amid Rising Concerns Over Airport Congestion

The incident was highlighted on X by an account named Karnataka Portfolio, which stated that Bengaluru Airport had witnessed an unusual situation when the passenger missed his flight despite arriving well within the recommended reporting time. According to the post, heavy congestion, slow-moving queues at check-in counters, and delays at security added to the chaos, leaving several passengers anxious about missing their flights.

Many frequent travellers have pointed out that such bottlenecks are becoming more common during peak travel periods. They believe that the situation calls for better coordination, improved staff deployment, and clearer communication to prevent similar incidents in future.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: “Using digi yatra would have saved you.”

Second user commented: “Arriving 2.5 hours early and still missing a flight is unacceptable. If congestion and procedural delays are becoming routine, the airport needs to step up crowd management and communication. Passengers shouldn’t suffer because the system can’t handle peak-hour traffic—this should be a wake-up call for the authorities.”

Third user commented: “Security clearance is taking a lot of time and there other bays which is not in use even if you use didgi yatra it will not going to help.. only thing is security clearance staff need to be enhanced…”

Fourth user commented: “Airports should introduce AI Security check including lagguage... Its save time for passengers.”