Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar postponed the Hemavathi canal meeting to July 4–5 and assured timely completion of the Yettinahole project. He reviewed water storage plans and dismissed reports of dissent within the state government.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Thursday that the meeting on the Hemavathi link canal, originally scheduled for June 30, has been postponed to July 4-5, following a request from Union Minister V Somanna.

Yettinahole contractors' meet shifted to Bengaluru

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence here, Shivakumar said, "We have postponed the meeting as Somanna is also the MP from the district. The officials have been instructed accordingly."

The Deputy CM also addressed the postponement of a meeting with Yettinahole project contractors in Tumakuru, attributing it to the absence of Home Minister G Parameshwar. "The meeting will now be held in Bengaluru tomorrow or the day after," he said.

Shivakumar emphasised the government's commitment to completing the Yettinahole project on time. "The CM has instructed us to finish the project within the stipulated period, so we are reviewing problem areas. We are exploring options to store water in Koratagere taluk--whether a new dam is needed or if existing reservoirs can be utilised," he explained.

Shivakumar meets BR Patil to assess ground realities

When asked about his meeting with MLA BR Patil, Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC president, said, "As party chief, I need to understand ground realities. We will discuss issues with the CM and Housing Minister."

Reacting to questions about dissent within the government, he dismissed the notion, calling it "a media creation."

Foundation laid for ₹50-crore Matada Halla project

Later, while laying the foundation for the Rs 50-crore Matada Halla lift irrigation project in Gubbi, Shivakumar urged people to avoid conflicts over water. "We all belong to one state. Fighting over water is unnecessary--everyone's interests will be safeguarded," he said, referring to disputes over the Hemavathi link canal.

He also took a dig at former CM HD Kumaraswamy, stating, "Kumaraswamy said lifting Yettinahole water was impossible, but we made it happen. We are resolving forest land issues and planning dams in Koratagere and Doddaballapur to store water. Without storing at least 3 TMC, we cannot supply water to Chikkaballapur and Kolar."

Shivakumar praised the Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam for its 10-km aqueduct project, calling it a significant achievement.