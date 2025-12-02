US entrepreneur Mike Horton lands at Bengaluru airport, prompting netizens to joke about the long 2-hour city commute. His social media post captures the humour of travellers facing lengthy airport transfers in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, located far from the city centre, is notorious for long transfer times, often resulting in travellers spending more time commuting than on their flights. Recently, Mike Horton, a Texas-based entrepreneur and co-founder of Crossbow Technology and Geodnet, experienced this all-too-familiar scenario after landing at Bengaluru for a speaking engagement. Social media users were quick to poke fun at his post, highlighting the lengthy journey from the airport to the heart of the city.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Arrival Post Sparks Social Media Reactions

Mike shared a photo of himself standing inside the airport with his luggage, captioning it: “Arrived Bangalore and very excited.”

Almost immediately, the comment section was flooded with witty remarks from netizens familiar with the city’s airport distance woes. To most of the comments, he replied with amusement.

Scroll to load tweet…

Travellers Face Long Commutes From Remote Airport

Kempegowda International Airport is located around 40 km from central Bengaluru, and depending on traffic, it can take between 2 to 3 hours to reach key city destinations. This distance has often become a talking point among locals and visitors alike, particularly for those arriving from long-haul international flights.

Users Share Humorous Reactions

Some social media users commented on Horton’s post, keeping the humour intact:

One user commented: “Bangalore is 2 hrs away still”

Scroll to load tweet…

Another user commented: “This is not Bangalore, actual Bangalore is still 2 days away”

Scroll to load tweet…

A third user commented: “Right on time to experience the coldest day of the year yet”

Scroll to load tweet…

One user also asked about the weather: “How's the wether :)” to which Mike replied: “Perfect.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Entrepreneur Explores Bengaluru Food Culture

In a follow-up post, Mike shared his excitement about experiencing local cuisine. A photo showed him in front of a Chaayos outlet, and he mentioned tasting a traditional dosa. His post highlighted the lighter, experiential side of travel in Bengaluru beyond the airport commute.

Scroll to load tweet…

Entrepreneur’s Visit Highlights Airport Reality

Mike Horton’s visit serves as a light-hearted reminder of Bengaluru airport’s remote location and the inevitable long commutes that visitors face. While the airport offers modern facilities and international connectivity, reaching the city remains a time-consuming part of the journey, something both residents and travellers jokingly accept as part of the Bengaluru experience.