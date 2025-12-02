An early case of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) has been detected in Shivamogga’s Hosanagara taluk, prompting Karnataka’s Health Department to issue an advisory, launch surveillance, and intensify preventive measures in villages.

Monkey fever, officially known as Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), has resurfaced unusually early this year in the Malnad region of Karnataka’s Shivamogga district. The viral infection, which typically appears during the peak months of January and February, has now been detected in November. This early occurrence has heightened concern among health authorities and prompted them to begin precautionary measures sooner than usual.

Case Confirmed in Billodi Village, Hosanagara Taluk

A 50-year-old woman from Billodi village, under the Sonale Gram Panchayat in Hosanagara taluk, has tested positive for KFD. She had been experiencing persistent symptoms such as high fever, severe headache and weakness. After receiving initial treatment at the Sonale government hospital, she was referred for further tests. The medical reports confirmed Kyasanur Forest Disease. She is currently undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital, where doctors say her condition is gradually stabilising.

Infection Likely Caused by Tick Bite

Health officials suspect that the infection was caused by a tick bite while the woman was collecting firewood and dry leaves in the forest. Individuals who frequently enter forested areas for daily activities face a higher risk of contracting KFD.

Unusual November Case Raises Concern

KFD cases usually rise in January, which makes the appearance of a case in November a matter of concern. The health department has strengthened precautionary measures, including:

Awareness campaigns in forest-fringe villages

Door-to-door monitoring by health workers

Tick control programmes

Advisories for people entering forest areas

Vaccination drives in high-risk locations

Villagers Anxious as Health Officials Hold Emergency Meeting

The confirmation of the case has caused anxiety among residents of Billodi village. Taluk health officials held an emergency meeting and ordered a house-to-house survey. Villagers have been advised to avoid entering forest areas unless absolutely necessary.

Symptoms of Monkey Fever (KFD)

Sudden fever

Severe headache

Body ache

Vomiting

Weakness

Occasional bleeding

Anyone showing these symptoms is advised to seek medical attention immediately.

Health Minister Calls for Vigilance

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has directed officials to begin KFD control measures without delay. He emphasised the need for strict monitoring and a rapid response system.

According to VDL’s DCMO Dr Harshavardhan, the following data has been recorded so far this season:

7,155 tests conducted

72 positive KFD cases

2 deaths

450 ticks collected

229 monkey deaths reported

He also stated that a dedicated KFD testing laboratory has been approved for Sirsi and will begin operations soon. He added that monkey deaths must be reported immediately and appropriate control measures should be implemented.

Update on Other Communicable Diseases

District health officials shared additional data:

143 dengue cases

64 chikungunya cases

31 malaria cases

99 per cent progress in tuberculosis testing, with 1,492 patients under treatment

32 leprosy cases under care

72 per cent achievement under the National Programme for Control of Blindness

Aasha Kirana centres that provide free cataract screening and spectacles are operational across the state, including 14 in the district and 398 statewide. Plans are also being made to appoint two obstetricians and anaesthetists in all taluk hospitals.

Officials Present

The meeting was attended by District Nodal Officer Dr Raghunandan, DHO Dr Nataraj, NVBDCP Officer Dr Gududappa Kasabi, DSO Dr Nagaraj Naik, RCHO Dr Mallappa, DLO Dr Kiran and other district and taluk-level health officers.