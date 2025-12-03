The CCB busted a major drug network in Bengaluru, seizing ₹28 crore worth of MDMA and hydro ganja. Two foreign nationals, Nancy from Tanzania and Emunal Arenji Idiko from Nigeria, were arrested for allegedly planning a New Year drug supply.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) anti-narcotics wing has dealt a significant blow to drug peddlers in Bengaluru, who were allegedly preparing to flood the city with narcotics ahead of New Year celebrations. Acting on specific intelligence, the police conducted coordinated operations across the city and seized narcotics worth an estimated ₹28 crore. The crackdown comes at a crucial time, as law enforcement agencies intensify vigilance to curb drug abuse among the youth during the year-end festivities.

MDMA Worth Crores Seized

In a major operation based on credible inputs, the CCB recovered 10 kg of MDMA, a potent synthetic drug, valued at ₹20 crore. Two foreign nationals were arrested during the raid, marking a significant success in the city’s ongoing fight against narcotics.

Accused Misused Tourist and Business Visas

Investigations revealed that the arrested individuals had overstayed their visas and were operating drug networks from residential areas in Bengaluru.

Nancy, a Tanzanian national, had entered India on a tourist visa three years ago and failed to return. She had been residing within the Sampigehalli police limits and was allegedly involved in supplying drugs. Another suspect who was assisting her has reportedly absconded.

Emunal Arenji Idiko, a Nigerian national, had arrived in India four years ago on a business visa and was staying within the Siddapura police station limits. He is accused of running a structured drug-peddling operation.

Both had allegedly procured MDMA from Delhi and stocked it in their Bengaluru residences. According to the police, they had planned to sell the drugs at inflated prices to locals, students, and IT employees during the festive period.

Hydro Ganja Worth ₹8 Crore Intercepted at Post Office

In a parallel development, CCB personnel discovered 8 kg of hydro ganja worth ₹8 crore during a routine check at the Chamarajpet post office. The consignment had reportedly arrived from abroad. The police have initiated further investigation to trace the intended recipients and identify the larger network behind the shipment.