    Wayanad landslides: Here's how you can donate to Kerala CM's relief fund

    The Kerala Chief Minister's Office has initiated the "Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund" to gather donations for those severely affected by the landslides. Social media posts from the Chief Minister's office outline various methods for the public to contribute, including the necessary bank account details for the relief fund.

    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Aug 3, 2024, 4:25 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 3, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

    In the wake of catastrophic landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district, over 300 people have been confirmed dead, and hundreds still remain missing. Survivors are grappling with the loss of both their homes and loved ones as rescue operations continue on day 5. The central and state governments are working tirelessly to bring relief and restore normalcy to the region.

    The Kerala Chief Minister's Office has initiated the "Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund" to gather donations for those severely affected by the landslides. Social media posts from the Chief Minister's office outline various methods for the public to contribute, including the necessary bank account details for the relief fund.

    EXPLAINED | Wayanad landslides: Kerala Police warn against 'dark tourism' — What tourists need to know

    Mollywood actor Navya Nair and singer Rimi Tomy donated Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakhs to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, respectively.

    Those wishing to donate to the victims of the Wayanad landslides can use the following details:

    Account Number: 67319948232
    Name: Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund
    Bank: State Bank of India
    Branch: City Branch, Thiruvananthapuram
    IFSC: SBIN0070028
    SWIFT CODE: SBININBBT08
    Account Type: Savings
    PAN: AAAGD0584M

    South Delhi school bomb threat: 14-year-old student sent email to avoid classes

    On July 31, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted on X about the relief fund following the multiple landslides that hit Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Meppadi in Wayanad. He shared information on how to donate to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund with the campaign "STAND WITH WAYANAD."

    "In times of tragedy, holding hands is the purest form of solidarity, a promise that no one faces adversity alone. Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a difference," he wrote alongside the post.

