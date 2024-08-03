Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actress Rashmika Mandanna criticised for donating to Wayanad landslide relief while ignoring Karnataka

    Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna's Rs 10 lakh donation to Kerala's Wayanad relief fund sparked criticism from Kannadigas, who felt she should have prioritized Karnataka's disaster-affected areas. The controversy highlights a broader debate on regional priorities during disasters, emphasizing the need for balanced support.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 3, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

    In the wake of the devastating landslides in Wayanad, Kerala, which have claimed numerous lives and caused widespread destruction, the Kerala government has launched a disaster relief fund.
     

    article_image2

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has spearheaded the relief operations, and the fund has seen generous contributions from various celebrities to support the affected communities.
     

    article_image3

    Tamil actors Surya, Jyothika, and Karthi collectively donated Rs 50 lakhs. Malayalam cinema stars Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, and Fahadh Faasil also made significant contributions to the fund.
     

    article_image4

    Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna donated Rs 10 lakhs to the Kerala CM's Disaster Relief Fund. While her support is acknowledged, it has sparked controversy and criticism from her home state.
     

    article_image5

    Many Kannadigas are disappointed, arguing that Rashmika should have prioritized charitable efforts towards Karnataka, where landslides and subsidence have also caused significant damage and loss of life.
     

    article_image6

    The criticism has intensified as locals in Karnataka feel their struggles are being overshadowed. Some believe Rashmika's donation to Kerala, though generous, seems inconsistent with the needs of her state.
     

    article_image7

    The debate over Rashmika Mandanna’s donation highlights a broader issue about regional priorities during disasters. It raises questions about balancing support across different affected regions.
     

    article_image8

    As the tragedy in Wayanad continues to draw attention, Rashmika’s situation underscores the need for sensitivity and balanced support in disaster relief efforts, considering all affected regions.
     

