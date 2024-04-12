Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Three people die stuck by lighting as several districts witness rainfall

    Refreshing rain showers brought relief to Karnataka amidst scorching temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, coinciding with the Ugadi festival. However, tragedy struck as lightning claimed three lives in Vijayapur district, including a young boy, and caused livestock losses. Despite the relief, thunderstorms caused casualties among cattle in Kalaburagi, while benefiting coffee growers in Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    Several districts in Karnataka were drenched by refreshing rain showers, bringing relief to residents who had been enduring temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius. The onset of rain coincided with the Ugadi festival, marking the Kannada New Year, offering a cool reprieve to those celebrating amidst the scorching sun.

    In Vijayapur district, however, the arrival of rain was marred by tragedy as three individuals, including a young boy, lost their lives due to lightning strikes. Birappa, a ninth-grade student, was attending to his goat under a tree in Indi taluk when tragedy struck. Additionally, Somasekhara Kashinath Patnashetty and Sunanda Srimantha Doli lost their lives in separate incidents in Masali BK village and Havinala village respectively. The lightning also claimed the lives of several cattle in the affected areas.

    Relief for Karnataka residents: Bengaluru among other districts likely to expeience rainfall this evening

    Similarly, in Kalaburagi, where temperatures had soared to a scorching 44 degrees Celsius, the rain brought relief to the residents, albeit accompanied by thunder and lightning. Despite the respite, the storm claimed the lives of a buffalo in Anura village and a bull in Dannoor village due to lightning strikes.

    Karnataka suffers from heatwave: IMD predicts several districts might cross 40°C within next 2 months

    The rainfall also proved beneficial for coffee growers in the hilly regions of Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts. Moderate rain with thunder was reported in the Nemmaru and Kerekatte areas of Sringeri taluk, while Virajpet, Karada, and Palangala witnessed substantial rainfall.

    However, the strong winds accompanying the rain wreaked havoc in some areas. In Dharwad, heavy rainfall was accompanied by strong winds, destroying a temporary checkpoint set up for elections on the outskirts of Uppina Betageri village. Fortunately, no casualties were reported among the personnel stationed at the checkpoint.

