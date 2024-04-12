Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Relief for Karnataka residents: Bengaluru among other districts likely to expeience rainfall this evening

    Bengaluru residents can finally expect relief from scorching temperatures as the Meteorological Department predicts much-needed rain. This change in weather offers hope for those suffering from sunburn and heat-related illnesses. The rain is not limited to Bengaluru; it's anticipated across Karnataka, bringing relief to various districts and replenishing water sources.

    Relief for Karnataka residents: Several districts including Bengaluru likely to experience rainfall this evening vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

    Bengaluru residents can breathe a sigh of relief as the scorching sun takes a backseat with the arrival of much-needed rain. Weather experts predict a welcome drop in temperature, bringing respite from sunburn and ushering in a wave of cool weather across the Silicon City. People in Bengaluru have been suffering in the heat, worrying about sunburn and heat-related sickness. But now, the Meteorological Department says rain is coming to the city and other areas, offering hope for relief from the intense heat.

    The rain in Bengaluru is a significant change in the weather, giving people a break from the sun. This news from the Meteorological Department is a ray of hope for those who have been struggling in the heat. In the last few days, Bengaluru has been unusually hot, putting many residents at risk of sunburn and heat exhaustion. But with the rain coming, experts say the temperature will go down in Bengaluru and nearby places.

    Karnataka: 'Scotland of India', Kodagu grapples with excessive heat; Records 35 degrees Celsius!

    The rain isn't just for Bengaluru; it's expected in many parts of Karnataka. Places like Vijayapur and Shivamogga are also likely to get rain soon, which will bring relief from the heat. Along with easing sunburn worries, the rain will make the weather cooler, making it more comfortable for everyone. With temperatures expected to drop in the next two days, people in Bengaluru can look forward to a cooler climate.

    Good news for Karnataka residents: IMD predicts light showers for 5 days from April 7

    Yesterday, heavy rain and thunderstorms hit several districts in Karnataka, like Kalaburagi, Bidar, and Shivamogga. This sudden rain brought relief to areas suffering from dry weather, helping to replenish water sources and refresh the landscape.

    Looking forward, the Meteorological Department says rain will continue in more than 25 districts of Karnataka until April 18, covering a large part of the state. From coastal areas like Uttara Kannada to busy cities like Bengaluru, the rain will bring relief from the hot temperatures of the past few days.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Man jumps to death from Nayandahalli flyover allegedly after consuming drugs vkp

    Bengaluru: Man jumps to death from Nayandahalli flyover allegedly after consuming drugs

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Postal voting for senior citizens in three constituencies of Bengaluru begins tomorrow vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Postal voting for senior citizens in three constituencies of Bengaluru begins tomorrow

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Ex-Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar rents house in Belagavi following local vs outsider row vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Ex-Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar rents house in Belagavi following local vs outsider row

    Karnataka board exams row: Parents, schools confused Supreme Court declares class 5,8 and 9 results as invalid vkp

    Karnataka board exams row: Parents, schools confused SC declares class 5,8 and 9 results as invalid

    Bengaluru man creates fake facebook account of wife, harasses her over marital dispute; complaint filed vkp

    Bengaluru man creates fake facebook account of wife, harasses her over marital dispute; complaint filed

    Recent Stories

    Meet Gopichand Thotakura, the first Indian to venture into space as tourist with Blue Origin gcw

    Meet Gopichand Thotakura, the first Indian to venture into space as tourist with Blue Origin

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-375 April 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-375 April 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta, here's how Bollywood celebrated Eid RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta, here's how Bollywood celebrated Eid

    Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97: First prize is Rs 12 crore! Check full structure, ticket cost and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97: First prize is Rs 12 crore! Check full structure, ticket cost and more

    IPL 2024: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli's hug after MI's win over RCB breaks internet; video surfaces (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli's hug after MI's win over RCB breaks internet; video surfaces (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon