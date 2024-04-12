Relief for Karnataka residents: Bengaluru among other districts likely to expeience rainfall this evening

Bengaluru residents can finally expect relief from scorching temperatures as the Meteorological Department predicts much-needed rain. This change in weather offers hope for those suffering from sunburn and heat-related illnesses. The rain is not limited to Bengaluru; it's anticipated across Karnataka, bringing relief to various districts and replenishing water sources.

The rain isn't just for Bengaluru; it's expected in many parts of Karnataka. Places like Vijayapur and Shivamogga are also likely to get rain soon, which will bring relief from the heat. Along with easing sunburn worries, the rain will make the weather cooler, making it more comfortable for everyone. With temperatures expected to drop in the next two days, people in Bengaluru can look forward to a cooler climate.



Yesterday, heavy rain and thunderstorms hit several districts in Karnataka, like Kalaburagi, Bidar, and Shivamogga. This sudden rain brought relief to areas suffering from dry weather, helping to replenish water sources and refresh the landscape.

Looking forward, the Meteorological Department says rain will continue in more than 25 districts of Karnataka until April 18, covering a large part of the state. From coastal areas like Uttara Kannada to busy cities like Bengaluru, the rain will bring relief from the hot temperatures of the past few days.