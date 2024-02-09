Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka suffers heat wave across districts: Rising temperature concern residents

    Karnataka is facing a severe heatwave due to low rainfall last year, resulting in high temperatures across districts like Chintamani, Bangalore, and Bagalkot. Minimum temperatures are also elevated. The Meteorological Department predicts relief from increased wind speeds, but significant rain isn't expected until late February.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

    Karnataka is currently grappling with a widespread heat wave, with temperatures soaring above normal levels across various districts. The scorching conditions have left both people and livestock vulnerable to the sweltering heat, raising concerns among residents.

    Last year, the state experienced a significant deficit in rainfall during the monsoon season, resulting in decreased humidity levels and a subsequent rise in temperatures. Coupled with low wind speeds, these factors have contributed to the current heatwave gripping the region.

    Recent temperature recordings paint a concerning picture of the situation. Chintamani, Bangalore International Airport, and Bagalkot have recorded temperatures exceeding 4 degrees Celsius above the normal range. Other districts such as Karwar, Bangalore City, Gadag, Kalaburagi, and Mandya have also reported significantly higher temperatures, exacerbating the heatwave's impact.

    Additionally, minimum temperatures have risen above normal levels in various districts, further reducing relief from the heat, even during the early hours of the day. Kalaburagi, Belagavi Airport, Belagavi City, Dharwad, and Bagalkot are among the areas experiencing elevated minimum temperatures.

    Looking ahead, the Meteorological Department forecasts that winds will blow from the northeast direction over the next four days, with an anticipated increase in wind speed. This change may lead to a decrease in maximum temperatures, albeit with fluctuations expected throughout the summer season.

    The severity of the heatwave is underscored by historical data, with past instances of extreme temperatures recorded in several districts. Bellary, for instance, saw temperatures soar to 40 degrees Celsius on February 25, 2019. Similarly, Kalaburagi and Karwar have also experienced exceptionally high temperatures in recent years.

    "A direct result of the influence of El Niño will be an increase in sunshine this summer," stated A. Prasad, a meteorologist. "Given that El Niño is of moderate duration, we can also expect some rainfall, which will subsequently cool the weather down. However, significant rains are not anticipated until the end of February."

