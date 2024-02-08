Chennai-Bengaluru Greenfield expressway will be completed by December: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the Chennai-Bengaluru Greenfield Expressway is on track for completion by December. Gadkari emphasized cooperation from state governments and assured the Lok Sabha of timely completion, promising a two-hour travel time between the cities.

The Union Road Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari, announced on Thursday that the Chennai-Bengaluru Greenfield Expressway is on track to be finished by December this year. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gadkari highlighted the importance of cooperation from the respective state governments to ensure the timely availability of construction materials for the project.

During his address, Gadkari assured the House of his ministry's commitment to completing the highway before December. He emphasized that upon completion, the expressway would significantly reduce travel time between Chennai and Bengaluru to just two hours.



Gadkari also mentioned discussions with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin regarding the project. He reiterated that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is working closely with the Tamil Nadu government to expedite the construction process.

Providing further details, Gadkari stated that the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway will feature eight lanes and is designed for speeds of up to 120 kmph. This expressway will considerably shorten the distance between the two cities from 300 kilometres to 262 kilometres. The estimated cost of the project stands at ₹16,730 crore.

Gadkari affirmed, "We are striving to complete the Chennai-Bengaluru Green Expressway by December this year. This road will enable commuters to cover the distance between Chennai and Bengaluru in just two hours."



While addressing concerns about the timely completion of the project, Gadkari refrained from politicizing the issue. He highlighted the importance of acquiring all necessary raw materials for road construction and informed that he has already briefed the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on the challenges faced in highway construction within the state.

The ambitious Chennai-Bengaluru Greenfield Expressway project is expected to significantly improve connectivity between the capital cities of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, offering commuters a faster and more efficient travel option. With Gadkari's assurance of timely completion, anticipation grows for the opening of this vital transportation route by the end of the year.