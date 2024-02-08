Bengaluru blossoms 'Pink' Cherry tree; See Pics

Lifestyle
Each winter, Bengaluru turns into 'Pink Paradise. These trees are mistaken for Japan's Sakura cherry blossoms; whereas they're Tabebuia avellanedae originating from South America.
Benniganahalli Lake, Cubbon Park, and Jayanagar 4th Block are among the well-known locations in Bengaluru where one can experience these beautiful trees.
As Bengaluru turned 'Pink' this winter, the Social media accounts of Bengaluru citizens were filled with pictures of beautiful photos of these picturesque trees.
Citizens, tourists and everyone passing through the streets now say Bengaluru is 'Just looking like a wow' during this time of the year.
Citizens who often complained about the gridlock in Bengaluru, now have started to fall in love with these fallen 'Pink' flowers all over the streets of the 'Silicon City'.