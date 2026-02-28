A 17-year-old second PUC student, Bhoomika Malangi, died of a suspected heart attack in Belagavi, Karnataka, on February 28, just before leaving home for her exam. The Bambalawad village resident collapsed after complaining of severe chest pain.

A 17-year-old student died of a suspected heart attack just hours before her second PUC exam in Karnataka's Belagavi on Friday, February 28. The student, Bhoomika Malangi, was from Bambalawad village in Chikkodi taluk. She was preparing to leave home for her exam when the incident happened, leaving her family and the entire village in deep shock.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Collapsed while leaving for exam

According to family members, Bhoomika woke up early and got ready for her examination with excitement. After taking her bath and stepping out of the house to leave for the exam centre, she suddenly complained of severe chest pain. Within moments, she fainted and collapsed on the ground.

Her parents and relatives rushed to help her and immediately tried to take her to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared her dead on the way. The sudden nature of the incident has left everyone struggling to accept the loss.

Also Read: Two Indian Students Die In Croydon House Fire in London, One Injured

Bright student remembered by teachers

Teachers at her PU college said Bhoomika was a sincere and hardworking student who had prepared well for the exam. They described her as focused and cheerful in recent days. Her family had supported her studies with care and hope for a bright future.

Friends, classmates and neighbours gathered at her home as news of her death spread. The atmosphere in the village turned sombre, with many expressing disbelief that a healthy young student could pass away so suddenly.

Cause of death not yet confirmed

Officials said it is not yet clear what caused the suspected heart attack. There is no confirmation whether exam stress or an underlying health condition played a role. The unexpected death of a student just before a major academic milestone has deeply affected the local community in Karnataka.

Her grieving parents remain inconsolable, while the village mourns the loss of a young life that ended far too soon.

Also Read: Odisha Woman Lured for Temple Wedding, Raped by Boyfriend and Stranger, Thrown from Building

In another exam-related incident, six SSLC students ran away from their hostel, apparently because they were scared of the exams. This happened on Friday at the Morarji Desai Residential School for Minorities in Sunakalbidri village.

The school had just started its SSLC preliminary exams. Scared of the tests, these six students jumped over the school's compound wall on Friday morning and fled. After a search, they were all found near Shishuvinahal village in Shiggaon taluk. The school authorities have informed their parents, and the students have been brought back to the hostel.