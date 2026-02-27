A controversy has erupted at a spiritual event in Rishikesh after a video showed a man questioning organisers over alleged priority given to foreign visitors. Some Indians claimed they were denied entry despite available space.

A controversy has emerged around a spiritual event in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh after a video showed a man questioning organisers over entry rules for Indians. The incident is linked to the Rishikesh Kirtan Festival, scheduled from February 13 to March 22, where devotional singing and spiritual sessions are being held.

The discussion reportedly took place at Ananda Ashram Rishikesh, where attendees met organisers to seek clarification on entry practices.

Question raised over entry policy

In the viral video, a man identified as Rahul questioned organisers about fairness in allowing foreign visitors while some Indians were reportedly denied entry due to limited capacity.

Rahul claimed Indians were told the event was full, while foreign visitors were allowed to register on the spot. He asked why such an event was being held in India if priority was given to foreigners.

An organiser responded that the festival was open to everyone but evening sessions prioritised international visitors to help them understand Indian culture and spirituality, especially those who may not have prior exposure.

Allegations of unequal access

Some attendees alleged that even when space became available, entry continued to be restricted for Indians. A written complaint shared online claimed that more than 20 foreign visitors exited the venue but entry was still denied to Indian devotees.

The complainants demanded a clear explanation of entry rules, selection criteria and reasons for denial. They stated that spiritual events based on bhakti and equality should not appear to favour one group over another.

Mixed reactions on social media

The video triggered strong reactions across social platforms. Some users argued that a privately organised event has the right to decide entry rules and manage crowds. Others said any spiritual gathering in India should treat all seekers equally.

Several users expressed concern over alleged nationality-based preference, calling it hurtful and unfair. Others defended organisers, saying registration limits are necessary for crowd control and to maintain a peaceful environment.

Some social media users also shared personal experiences of similar treatment at other spiritual centres, while others urged people not to create unnecessary division.

Debate over spirituality and access

Supporters of the organisers argued that such festivals aim to introduce Indian spiritual traditions to global audiences and help spread teachings internationally. Critics countered that promoting culture should not come at the cost of excluding local participants.

The issue has opened a wider conversation about inclusiveness, management of spiritual tourism and expectations from private religious events held in public spiritual hubs.

No official statement yet

As of now, organisers have not issued a detailed public statement addressing all concerns raised online. The matter remains under discussion among attendees, organisers and observers.

The incident has highlighted the need for transparent entry policies and better communication to avoid confusion or misunderstanding in large spiritual gatherings.