A dispute over the distribution of a weekly chicken curry meal allegedly triggered a clash among students at the Morarji Desai Residential School in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district. Police intervened after the incident, while parents alleged long-standing discrimination and bullying.

A dispute over the distribution of a weekly chicken curry meal reportedly escalated into a major clash among students at the Morarji Desai Residential School in Giriyapura Math, Hoovinahadagali taluk, Vijayanagara district, on Monday. Students alleged that the non-vegetarian meal was being served unfairly, with different classes receiving unequal portions. What began as a heated argument between two groups of students soon escalated into a full-blown brawl, prompting police intervention. Videos of the incident have since surfaced on social media and are being widely circulated.

Police Visit the School Hostel

Despite efforts by local villagers, the school principal and staff to defuse the situation, the students continued to clash. A group of students later approached the Hirehadagali Police Station and lodged a complaint about the incident. Following the complaint, police personnel visited the school hostel, counselled the students, and warned them against engaging in further violence or creating unrest on the campus.

Parents Allege Long-Standing Discrimination

Parents have alleged that the incident is not an isolated one, claiming that SSLC (Class 10) students have been bullying and intimidating younger students for some time. They further alleged that discrimination in the distribution of food, including breakfast and regular meals, has been a persistent issue at the residential school.

According to the parents, the situation has deteriorated to the point that several students have already left the school. They blamed the school authorities for failing to address the complaints in a timely manner, accusing the staff of negligence and irresponsible management.

The parents have urged the authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry and take appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.