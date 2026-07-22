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Tumakuru Illegal Stone Quarry: 12 Workers Rescued After Alleged 20-Year Bonded Labour
Twelve workers, including women and children, were rescued from an alleged bonded labour situation at an illegal stone quarry in Tumakuru district. Officials conducted a raid following an NGO complaint and shifted the workers to safety.
Officials Rescue 12 Workers Trapped in Illegal Stone Quarrying in Tumakuru
A shocking incident has come to light in Tumakuru district, the home district of Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara.
In a dramatic operation, a team of officials raided an illegal stone quarry and rescued 12 workers who had allegedly been engaged in quarrying activities for nearly two decades.
The incident has raised serious concerns over illegal mining activities and labour exploitation in the region.
20 Years Of Alleged Exploitation
The mine owner had reportedly brought the workers from KRS in Mandya district by providing them with advance payments.
Since then, for nearly 20 years, serious allegations have emerged that the workers were forced to work as bonded labourers under exploitative conditions.
Workers Allegedly Denied Freedom In Illegal Mining Operation
It is alleged that the workers had little to no freedom while working at the illegal mining operation, which was reportedly carried out on government land in Pavasandra village near Huliyurdurga in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district.
The allegations have raised concerns over possible exploitation and violations of labour rights.
Officials Conduct Swift Rescue Operation
Based on a complaint filed by an NGO named 'MUKTI', a team led by Tumakuru Assistant Commissioner Nahida Jam Jam rushed to the spot and conducted a raid.
During the operation, a total of 12 workers, including two children, five women, and five men, were rescued.
Details Of Workers Rescued
The rescued workers have been identified as Cheluva Bhovi (45), Saraswati (40), Palani (50), Saroja (40), Soumya (40), Purushottam (20), Ravi (20), Pavithra (25), Krishna (25), Manjula (35), Armugam (56), and Bhagyamma (47).
All the rescued workers have been safely shifted, and authorities are taking steps to provide them with the necessary government assistance and support.
Case Registered Over Illegal Mining
A case has been registered at the Huliyurdurga Police Station regarding the alleged illegal mining activities. Questions are being raised over how such activities continued for several years on government land and why they remained unnoticed by the authorities.
Although the bonded labour is illegal, concerns have been raised over the continued exploitation of workers even today. The public has demanded strict legal action against those responsible for the alleged violations.
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