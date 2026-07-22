A new debate has emerged over Bengaluru Metro fares after the revised Phase 3A DPR proposed a 12% fare hike every three years. This differs from the Fare Fixation Committee’s recommendation of a maximum 5% annual increase. If adopted, fares could rise to ₹14 minimum and Rs 126 maximum by 2033. BMRCL says the FFC recommendations will remain final.

Bengaluru: A new debate has started over a proposed fare hike for Bengaluru's Namma Metro. A revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Metro's Phase 3A has suggested a completely different formula for increasing fares in the coming years. This has led to a clash between the current annual hike rule and the new proposal, leaving the public confused.

Two Different Models, Big Difference in Impact

The metro corporation is looking at two separate models to balance its future income and operational costs. Here’s how they differ.

Model 1: The Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) Way

According to this committee's recommendation, fares should be increased automatically by 5% every year (or by the increase in operational cost, whichever is lower). This is done to improve the metro's financial health and to avoid shocking commuters with a sudden, large price jump.

Model 2: The New Phase 3A DPR Proposal

This new report suggests a different approach. Instead of a small annual increase, it assumes a 12% fare hike all at once, every three years.

What This Means for Your Ticket Price

If the new DPR proposal is adopted, by 2033, when Phase 3A is expected to be completed, the minimum metro fare could go up from the current ₹10 to ₹14. The maximum fare could shoot up from ₹90 to ₹126.

The Story Behind the Phase 3A DPR

BMRCL had appointed a firm called 'RINA' to prepare the DPR for the 37.8-kilometre Sarjapur-Hebbal line (Phase 3A). The report was prepared in June 2024 and revised in February 2026. It was then submitted to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in April. This report is where the 12% hike every three years calculation was mentioned, which is different from the current rules.

'Fare Committee's Word is Final': BMRCL Clarifies

Even though the revised DPR contains these different calculations, top sources at BMRCL have given an important clarification.

"The estimates in the revised DPR are just a document based on financial assumptions. Ultimately, the recommendations of the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) will be the deciding factor," officials stated. The FFC was formed under the 'Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002', and its decisions are legally binding.

A fare revision that was supposed to happen in February of this year was cancelled following strong public opposition. BMRCL had proposed to increase the minimum fare to ₹11 and the maximum to ₹95. This proposal is now pending with the BMRCL board, headed by the Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. So far, no new fare hike has been officially approved.

Strong Opposition and Expert Criticism

Bengaluru Metro is already known as one of the most expensive metro services in the country. In February 2025, ticket prices were increased by a massive 51.55% on average. After intense public anger, BMRCL immediately gave a 5% discount, but the burden on commuters remained high. Urban transport experts have strongly criticised BMRCL's pricing policy.

"Suddenly increasing the fare by such a huge amount last February was the wrong decision. BMRCL must provide a transparent clarification to the public about the difference between the old and new fare calculations. We are not saying fares should not be increased at all, but it must be done in a scientific and proper manner, without being a burden on the common person," an expert commented.

For the thousands of daily commuters in Bengaluru, affordability is the biggest challenge. As the Phase 3A project moves forward, it is hoped that the authorities will soon put an end to this fare confusion.