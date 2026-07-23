A Bengaluru-based Walmart software engineer's social media post detailing his Rs 74,000 monthly expenses has gone viral. His budget breakdown, which includes rent, food, and investments, sparked a debate on the city's high cost of living. A key point was his zero-rupee commute, achieved by living near his office.

A Walmart software engineer based in Bengaluru has sparked a lively discussion on social media after sharing a transparent breakdown of his Rs 74,000 monthly expenses, offering a glimpse into the cost of living in India's technology capital. The post has gone viral, with users debating spending priorities, savings and lifestyle choices in a city known for its high living costs.

The engineer shared the expense details on social media, explaining how his monthly budget is allocated across rent, food, utilities, subscriptions and investments. One detail that particularly caught people's attention was his claim that he spends "zero" on commuting, thanks to living close to his workplace and walking to the office instead of relying on public transport or personal vehicles.

Check the viral video here:

According to the breakdown, a significant portion of his monthly spending goes towards rent and household expenses, followed by groceries, dining out, fitness, entertainment and other recurring costs. Despite the overall monthly expenditure of Rs 74,000, the software engineer highlighted that eliminating commuting expenses has helped him save money while also improving his daily routine.

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Sharing the post, he explained that choosing accommodation within walking distance of his office was a conscious decision. The arrangement not only reduces travel-related expenses but also saves time otherwise spent navigating Bengaluru's traffic. His post resonated with many professionals who viewed it as an example of balancing convenience with financial planning.

The expense breakdown quickly attracted thousands of reactions and comments online. Some users praised his disciplined budgeting and practical approach to city living, while others argued that living close to the workplace often comes with higher rental costs, making it difficult for everyone to follow the same strategy.

Several commenters also compared Bengaluru's cost of living with other metropolitan cities, discussing whether high salaries in the technology sector offset rising housing and lifestyle expenses. Others appreciated the detailed financial transparency, saying such posts help young professionals better understand real-world budgeting.

The viral discussion reflects growing public interest in personal finance and urban living, particularly among young professionals navigating rising expenses in major cities. While spending habits vary from person to person, the engineer's experience has encouraged many social media users to reassess their own budgets and explore practical ways to save on everyday costs—whether through housing choices, smarter spending or reducing unnecessary travel.

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