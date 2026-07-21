A Shivamogga government residential school principal was caught red-handed by Lokayukta police while allegedly accepting a bribe from a student's father for admission. The accused reportedly demanded ₹20,000 and was caught accepting the first instalment of ₹10,000 during a trap operation.

A government residential school principal in Shivamogga district was caught red-handed by Lokayukta police while allegedly accepting a bribe from a student's father in exchange for securing admission. The incident took place at the Kittur Rani Channamma Residential School in Hunasekatte village of Bhadravati taluk. The principal allegedly demanded money from the parent, claiming that it was required for purchasing a drum set for the school.

Principal Allegedly Demands ₹20,000 for Admission

Megharaj C, a tender coconut vendor from Tiplapur Camp in Bhadravati taluk, wanted to secure admission for his daughter, Kumari Deeksha, to Class 7 at the Kittur Rani Channamma Residential School.

When he approached the school principal, Namadev, regarding the admission, the principal allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹20,000. The principal reportedly told him that the money was required to purchase a drum set for the school.

Father Approaches Lokayukta Police

Unwilling to pay the alleged bribe, Megharaj approached the Shivamogga Lokayukta Police Station and filed a complaint.

Based on his complaint, the Lokayukta police registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and began preparations for a trap operation.

Principal Caught Accepting ₹10,000

As part of the trap operation, principal Namadev allegedly accepted the first instalment of ₹10,000 from Megharaj in his office at the residential school.

The Lokayukta officials, who were waiting nearby, carried out the operation and caught the principal red-handed while accepting the bribe amount.

Lokayukta Team Leads Operation

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Inspector Rudresh KP of the Shivamogga Lokayukta Police Station.

The incident has drawn public criticism, with many expressing concern over alleged corruption affecting access to education. The accused principal is currently in the custody of the Lokayukta police, and further investigation is underway.