Former students returned to their childhood classroom in Pune for a one-day school reunion. The nostalgic event has gone viral, reminding millions of memories that never fade.

A heartwarming one-day school reunion brought former classmates back to their childhood classroom in Pune, where they sat at the same desks, answered attendance, shared memories, and relived the moments that shaped their lives.

For one day, these adults stopped being professionals, parents, and retirees and became school students again. The nostalgic event is believed to have taken place at Seeya Public School, Pune.

The video shows an old professor walking in with a stick in hand, just as he used to do years ago. He symbolically started off by using the stick to silence the class and punished the "noise makers" with up-uthak-bethak (squats). The students, now adults well into their 30s, were seen getting emotional as they remembered their school days.

Nostalgic Event Goes Viral Online

The reunion has gone viral online, reminding millions that while time changes everything, some memories never fade. From old friendships to familiar classrooms, the reunion proved that the happiest moments often come from revisiting where it all began.

The video drew widespread reactions, with many sharing their own school memories and expressing a desire to reconnect with old friends.

The professor's strict-but-loving demeanor touched viewers, who called the reunion a beautiful reminder of childhood.