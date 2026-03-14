A shocking incident in Bengaluru’s Kodathi area: a 24-year-old woman, Ranjitha, was allegedly strangled to death by her lover Ayyappa over a marriage dispute. Varthur police have arrested the accused, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. Investigation is ongoing.

A disturbing case of alleged murder has come to light from Bengaluru’s Kodathi area, where a young woman was reportedly killed by her lover following an argument over marriage. The incident has shocked residents of the locality and raised concerns about relationship-related violence. The Varthur police have launched an investigation and arrested the accused in connection with the crime.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Ranjitha, while the accused is Ayyappa, her alleged lover. Both Ranjitha and Ayyappa hail from Ponnampet in Kodagu district. According to police sources, Ayyappa worked as a supervisor at a dry fruit shop near Varthur.

Police said Ayyappa was already married but had reportedly separated from his wife. Despite this, he began a relationship with Ranjitha, who was from a neighbouring village. The two eventually started living together in Bengaluru.

Also Read: Bengaluru Murder: Husband Stabs Wife 45 Times Over Workplace Jealousy, Ends Life

Fight Over Marriage Ends In Murder

Investigators said Ranjitha had moved to Bengaluru hoping to marry Ayyappa. However, Ayyappa had not legally divorced his first wife and continued to delay their marriage. This reportedly led to frequent arguments between the couple.

During one such altercation, Ayyappa allegedly lost his temper and strangled Ranjitha with a wire, resulting in her death.

Following the incident, the Varthur police arrested Ayyappa. Ranjitha’s body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered at the Varthur Police Station. Further investigation is currently under way.

Also Read: Bengaluru Murder: Human Limbs Found Across Five Locations, Head Missing; Stray Dog Found With Hand