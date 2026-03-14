Over 6,000 guest lecturers in Karnataka’s government first-grade colleges are now unemployed due to UGC’s new eligibility rules. The mandate requires NET, K-SET, or a Ph.D. alongside a postgraduate degree. Many longtime lecturers are left jobless despite decades of service.

Thousands of guest lecturers in Karnataka’s government first-grade colleges, many of whom have been teaching for over two decades, are now facing unemployment due to new eligibility criteria introduced by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The rules, which make the National Eligibility Test (NET), Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET), or a Ph.D. compulsory in addition to a postgraduate degree, have left more than 6,000 lecturers without jobs. This sudden change has caused immense uncertainty among educators who have dedicated years to teaching without the advanced qualifications now mandated.

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New Recruitment Process Enforced By State Following Court Order

Following a High Court directive, the State Collegiate Education Department initiated a fresh recruitment process for the 2nd, 4th, and 6th semesters of the 2025–26 academic year. The hiring strictly adheres to UGC eligibility norms, requiring candidates to have cleared NET, K-SET, or hold a Ph.D. alongside a postgraduate degree. The application process concluded on 4 December 2025, leaving guest lecturers without these qualifications excluded from consideration.

Historical Struggles Of Guest Lecturers

The plight of guest lecturers is not new. Back in 1995–96, the government decided to regularise part-time lecturers, but in 2003, the term “part-time” was replaced with “guest lecturer”, denying them any claim to service security. Initially, these lecturers were paid a nominal honorarium of ₹1,200 per month. Over the years, they have continuously fought for job security.

During 2022–23, widespread protests over employment rights led the government to increase lecturers’ workload to justify a pay hike. This move, however, resulted in over 10,000 lecturers losing their jobs, highlighting the chronic insecurity in the system.

UGC Rule Sparks Legal Battle

The UGC’s new rule mandated that anyone teaching in higher education must clear NET or K-SET, or hold a Ph.D., along with a postgraduate degree. First-grade colleges were instructed to hire only those meeting these criteria.

Guest lecturers challenged the rule in the High Court, leading to a legal battle between qualified and non-qualified educators. The court ultimately upheld the UGC’s eligibility norms, further complicating the situation for lecturers who had been teaching for years without these advanced qualifications.

Three-Year Deadline Ends, Lecturers Left Jobless

The Higher Education Department had initially given guest lecturers a three-year window to meet the new eligibility requirements. That deadline has now passed. As a result, many lecturers who have been teaching with just a postgraduate degree are now unemployed. The situation is especially dire for lecturers over 40, for whom finding alternative employment is extremely challenging.

‘Give Everyone A Chance To Teach’: Association Appeals

C. Venkatesh, state president of the Non-UGC Guest Lecturers’ Association of Government First Grade Colleges, appealed to the government, stating: "The government should allow everyone to teach in government first-grade colleges and not discriminate solely based on UGC rules. They should consider both those who have passed NET or K-SET and those who have not for guest lecturer positions."