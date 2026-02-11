A 16-year-old SSLC student from Marol village in Haveri district, Karnataka, allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison. The incident, reportedly linked to academic stress, has shocked the local community and raised concerns over exam pressure.

In a tragic and deeply distressing incident reported from Marol village in Haveri district, Karnataka, a 16-year-old SSLC student allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison. The young girl is said to have been upset after misunderstanding her parents’ advice regarding her studies as excessive pressure. The incident has left the local community in shock and has once again highlighted concerns about academic stress among students.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The deceased has been identified as Ningamma Balannanavar (16).

Girl Distressed By Parental Advice

Ningamma was studying in Class 10 at a government high school in her village. With the annual examinations approaching, her parents had reportedly advised her to focus on her studies and avoid distractions.

According to sources, she became emotionally distressed and allegedly perceived her parents’ repeated reminders about studying as undue pressure. In a state of distress, she consumed poison at her residence.

Death At KIMS Hospital In Hubballi

Family members, upon realising that she had consumed poison, immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was administered first aid. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to the Haveri District Hospital for further treatment.

She was later referred to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for advanced medical care. Despite the doctors’ efforts, she did not respond to treatment and passed away.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)