Five of Family Found Dead in Mathura Home, Police Probe Suspected Mass Suicide
Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead inside their home in Khapparpur village, Mathura. Police suspect mass suicide after notes and a video mentioned dying by free will, but injuries and burn marks have raised questions.
Five members of a family, including three minor children, were found dead inside their house in Khapparpur village of Mathura district on Tuesday, police said. Authorities suspect the case could be a mass suicide, but the exact cause of death is still not confirmed.
The bodies were discovered inside a room of the house, and a detailed investigation is now underway. Police said the final truth will be known only after post-mortem and forensic reports are received.
Victims identified by police
The deceased have been identified as Manish Kumar (35), a farmer, his wife aged around 32, and their three minor children, two daughters and one son.
Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said all five were found dead inside a room of their home.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause and time of death.
Brother discovered the bodies in the morning
According to police, Manish Kumar’s brother raised the alarm. When the children did not come out to play in the morning as usual, he became worried.
He jumped over the wall, entered the house, and broke open the door with the help of villagers. Inside, they found all family members lying dead. Police were then informed, and officers reached the spot.
Notes and video found at the scene
Investigators found a message written on a wall and also a note on paper. Both reportedly said, “We died of our own free will. Don’t harass anyone.”
Police also recovered a video from Manish Kumar’s mobile phone. In the clip, he reportedly mentioned his personal sorrows as the reason behind the extreme step.
These findings have led police to initially suspect a suicide, though officers say the real cause is still unclear.
Crime scene details raise questions
Police shared key details from inside the room, which measured around 10 by 15 feet.
The mother and two children were found on the bed, another child was lying on a cot, and Manish Kumar was found on the floor. Officers also noted burn marks on the husband’s hands and an injury on the wife’s head, which has added to the mystery.
Items recovered from the room included a pestle, a rope, and a glass with milk residue.
These signs have led investigators to examine different possibilities.
Two main theories under investigation
Police are currently exploring two possible angles. One theory suggests a mass suicide through poisoned milk. Another possibility being examined is a murder-suicide, where the husband may have used electrocution.
Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the case appears to be a suicide at first glance, but the exact sequence of events is not yet clear.
Occult angle also being checked
Investigators are also probing whether any occult or ritual angle could be linked to the incident. Police questioned a priest at a local temple that Manish Kumar often visited. The head priest, however, denied that Manish had any connection with occult practices.
Officials said all angles are being examined carefully to avoid missing any detail.
Forensic reports expected to reveal truth
Police said the final cause of death will only be confirmed after post-mortem and forensic analysis. Officers have urged people not to spread rumours and to wait for official findings.
The tragic incident has shocked residents of Khapparpur village, where neighbours described the family as quiet and private. Authorities continue to gather evidence to understand what exactly happened inside the small room where five lives were lost.
