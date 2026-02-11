Union Minister G Kishan Reddy met the family of BJP candidate Mahadevappa, who allegedly died by suicide in Telangana. The BJP and his family have blamed harassment from Congress leaders for his death, alleging he was pressured to withdraw his nomination.

Family Alleges Harassment by Political Opponents On Tuesday, a BJP candidate contesting the Makthal municipality, Erukali Mahadev, elections in Mahbubnagar district, died by suicide, on the last day of campaigning, with his family alleging sustained harassment by political opponents and local leaders.Family members allege that Mahadev was under severe mental stress following repeated harassment from local leaders since his nomination was filed. They claimed he was targeted by his opponents and was unable to cope with the pressure, which drove him to take the extreme step.The family further alleged that Mahadev was "terrorised" during the campaign period and blamed local Congress leaders as responsible. They also accused Minister Srihari and his followers of harassment that allegedly pushed Mahadev to die by suicide. BJP Blames Congress, Demands Probe The BJP is alleging that the Congress party's actions led to his suicide. BJP state president N Ramchander Rao blamed the Congress for Mahadev's death, calling it a result of the party's "arrogant politics and mafia threats". Ramchandra Rao took the name of Telangana Minister Vakati Srihari."There are serious allegations that Mahadev took this painful decision because he could not bear the harassment by the local minister Srihari and his supporters," Rao said.Meanwhile, the BJP condemned the alleged intimidation of its leaders in Telangana's Makthal municipality and demanded an impartial investigation into the incident.BJP leader NV Subhash claimed that Mahadevappa, the party's sixth ward municipal councillor candidate, was allegedly harassed and intimidated by Congress leaders, which led to the candidate taking his own life.Speaking to ANI, Subhash expressed condolences to Mahadevappa's family and said the BJP holds the Congress-led government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responsible for the incident.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday met the family of Mahadevappa, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Makthal Municipality, who allegedly died by hanging in Narayanpet district of Telangana. Reddy was accompanied by several BJP leaders. The opposition party in Telangana has alleged that Congress leaders were pressuring Mahadevappa to withdraw his nomination for the municipal polls.