An 18-year-old PU student, Srinivas, died after falling from a college building in Kanakapura, Ramanagara. Upset after repeated advice from parents and teachers to reduce mobile use and focus on studies, he jumped from Aditya PU College.

Ramanagara (Feb 18): In the modern world, the illusion of the mobile phone is claiming the lives of young people. A student, upset by advice from his parents and principal to quit his mobile addiction and focus on his studies, has died by suicide after falling from a college building in Kanakapura, Ramanagara district in Karnataka.

Details of the incident: Did good advice turn fatal?

The deceased student has been identified as Srinivas (18), son of Prabhu from Kodihalli village. He was a second-year PU student at Aditya PU College in Kanakapura. Srinivas was constantly engrossed in his mobile phone, which led to a lack of focus on his studies. Worried about this, his parents had repeatedly advised him to quit his mobile addiction and concentrate on his exams. They also informed the college principal and requested him to counsel their son. It is said that the teachers at the college also advised Srinivas as per the parents' request.

Student jumped from the building

Instead of taking the advice from his parents and teachers positively, Srinivas was deeply hurt. Yesterday evening, after college hours, he attempted suicide by jumping from the Aditya PU College building. The student, who was seriously injured and lying in a pool of blood, was immediately rescued by college staff and locals and admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.

Treatment failed, student succumbs

Unfortunately, Srinivas's condition was critical due to a severe head injury. Despite continuous efforts by the doctors, the treatment was unsuccessful, and Srinivas breathed his last at the hospital this morning. The sight of the parents, who had dreamt of a bright future for their son, now mourning over his body is heart-wrenching. A case has been registered at the Kanakapura Town Police Station regarding this incident, and the police have initiated an investigation. It is a matter of concern for society that young people are taking such drastic decisions over minor issues.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)