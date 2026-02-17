Police said the couple left behind a four-page suicide note and a video message. Both indicated that they were unable to cope with the death of their only son, Aditya Patel (21).

Aditya died in a road accident in 2024 in the Masturi police station area. Krishna worked as a mason and Rama Bai was a homemaker. Their son, they wrote, was their world and the centre of their lives.

In his note, Krishna described Aditya as 'our lives' foundation, our world… an obedient son and a friend.” He wrote that the young man filled their home with laughter and cared for them deeply.

A #Chhattisgarh village woke up to a silence it will never forget. Under the shade of a neem tree in the courtyard of their modest home in #Dhardei, the bodies of Krishna Patel and his wife Rama Bai were found hanging together, bound not just by a saree noose, but by a grief they… pic.twitter.com/RsmiYwCohM — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 17, 2026

Father’s regret and lasting pain

Krishna also wrote about the day of the accident. According to the note, Aditya had gone out with a village priest to help with temple work and a yagna. Krishna said his son had hesitated, but he insisted it was God’s work. He called this decision 'the biggest mistake of my life.'

“He left me forever,” Krishna wrote. “We were alive… but I was not living.”

Villagers said the couple had withdrawn over the past year. They rarely spoke or smiled, and their home remained quiet after the loss.