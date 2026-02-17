- Home
- India
- A Year of Grief for Son Ends in Tragedy: Chhattisgarh Couple Found Hanging | Video, Suicide Note Found
A Year of Grief for Son Ends in Tragedy: Chhattisgarh Couple Found Hanging | Video, Suicide Note Found
A couple in Dhardei village, Chhattisgarh, were found hanging in courtyard after reportedly struggling to cope with their son's death in a 2024 road accident. Krishna Patel and Rama Bai left a suicide note and video saying grief drove their decision.
Village wakes to a tragic morning after couple found dead in Dhardei after year of grief
A quiet village in Chhattisgarh was left in shock after a couple were found hanging together in the courtyard of their home. The bodies of Krishna Patel (48) and his wife Rama Bai (47) were discovered under a neem tree on Monday morning.
The incident took place in the Shivrinarayan police station area of Janjgir-Champa district. Neighbours first noticed unusual silence at the house. As news spread, villagers gathered in grief. Many wept openly while others stood stunned.
Extreme step taken after son's death at centre of tragedy
Police said the couple left behind a four-page suicide note and a video message. Both indicated that they were unable to cope with the death of their only son, Aditya Patel (21).
Aditya died in a road accident in 2024 in the Masturi police station area. Krishna worked as a mason and Rama Bai was a homemaker. Their son, they wrote, was their world and the centre of their lives.
In his note, Krishna described Aditya as 'our lives' foundation, our world… an obedient son and a friend.” He wrote that the young man filled their home with laughter and cared for them deeply.
A #Chhattisgarh village woke up to a silence it will never forget. Under the shade of a neem tree in the courtyard of their modest home in #Dhardei, the bodies of Krishna Patel and his wife Rama Bai were found hanging together, bound not just by a saree noose, but by a grief they… pic.twitter.com/RsmiYwCohM
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 17, 2026
Father’s regret and lasting pain
Krishna also wrote about the day of the accident. According to the note, Aditya had gone out with a village priest to help with temple work and a yagna. Krishna said his son had hesitated, but he insisted it was God’s work. He called this decision 'the biggest mistake of my life.'
“He left me forever,” Krishna wrote. “We were alive… but I was not living.”
Villagers said the couple had withdrawn over the past year. They rarely spoke or smiled, and their home remained quiet after the loss.
What police found at the scene
Police from Rahoud outpost confirmed that the couple died late Sunday night. They used a saree tied to a neem tree in their courtyard. A nearby wall suggested they climbed it before hanging themselves.
Outpost in charge Satyam Chauhan said a suicide note was recovered at the spot. According to police, the couple clearly wrote that unbearable grief drove them to take the step.
Final message and financial request
Before their deaths, Krishna and Rama Bai recorded a video message addressed to their lawyer. In the recording, they calmly requested that compensation received after their son’s accident be transferred to their elder brothers, Kulbhara Patel and Jalbhara Patel.
They said that if they were no longer alive, the claim money related to Aditya should go to these family members.
In the suicide note, the couple wrote that they were willingly offering themselves to Lord Shiva. They stated that no one should be blamed for their decision and asked people not to grieve. They wrote they were leaving in peace and without desire.
Police action and investigation
Police reached the house after neighbours alerted authorities on Monday morning. The bodies were brought down and sent for postmortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.
The incident has deeply affected the village community, where residents remember the family as quiet and devoted to their son.
(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.