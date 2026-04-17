Karnataka government has announced the 2026–27 academic calendar, with schools set to reopen on May 29. The schedule includes term dates, an 18-day Dasara holiday, working days, and a special drive to bring school dropouts back into the education system.

In an important update for students and parents, the Karnataka government has announced the academic calendar for the 2026–27 session. As students continue to enjoy their summer holidays, the state has confirmed that all schools, including government, aided, and unaided institutions, will reopen on May 29. The schedule outlines term dates, holidays, working days, and key administrative timelines for the upcoming academic year.

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18-Day Dasara Holiday

Students can look forward to an extended 18-day holiday for the Dasara festival this year. The first term of the academic year will run from May 29 to October 2, after which the Dasara break will begin, offering a significant festive pause in the school calendar.

Second Term From October 22

The second term for the 2026–27 academic year will commence on October 22 and continue until April 2027, concluding with the final examinations. According to the government, out of 365 days in the year, 245 will be working days. Of these, 181 days have been allocated for teaching, while the remaining days will be used for extracurricular and co-curricular activities. Schools have also been directed to complete all admission processes by June 30.

Special Drive For School Dropouts

In a significant initiative, the education department has announced a special drive to bring school dropouts back into the education system. The campaign will target children between the ages of 6 and 18 and will be implemented at the district, taluk, and village levels. The aim is to re-enroll these children and ensure they have access to continued education and better future opportunities.