The Karnataka government has approved the ‘Nirantara’ programme to roll out an AI-based facial recognition system for student attendance in government and aided schools, aiming to enhance accuracy, transparency and efficiency.

The Karnataka government has approved the implementation of the ‘Nirantara’ programme, an ambitious initiative aimed at modernising attendance systems across government and aided educational institutions. As part of the project, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mobile application, equipped with facial recognition technology, will be introduced to record student attendance in schools and colleges, ensuring greater accuracy, transparency and efficiency.

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Project Approval And Financial Allocation

The government has sanctioned ₹2.83 crore to initiate the project, out of a total allocation of ₹5 crore. This initial funding will support the rollout and early-stage implementation of the system.

Technical Clearance And System Upgrade

The department’s Technical Advisory Committee, chaired by the Principal Secretary, had earlier approved the project. A key component of the initiative involves upgrading the existing SATS (Student Achievement Tracking System) software. This will include the procurement of an Oracle software licence and the establishment of infrastructure to ensure seamless operation over the next ten years.

Implementation Oversight

Following the approval, the Commissioner for School Education has been tasked with overseeing the implementation process. The official has been directed to ensure that all services and components are procured at competitive rates while maintaining high-quality standards.