A government school in Kundapura, Karnataka has introduced AI robot teacher Iris, developed under the Atal Tinkering Lab project. The robot speaks over 20 languages and aims to enhance interactive learning in classrooms using advanced technology.

We all remember that one strict teacher from school, the one who would give a stern look for incomplete homework, poor marks, or asking too many questions. However, for students at a government school in Kundapura, that experience is now changing. They now have a new ‘teacher’ who never punishes, never takes a day off, and always has an answer. In a remarkable step towards modern education, an AI-powered robot named Iris has been introduced, offering students an interactive and engaging learning experience.

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Meet Iris ‘Miss’

This new teacher is an AI robot named Iris. Artificial intelligence is already transforming various sectors, especially the software industry, where it has significantly changed the nature of jobs. Now, AI is making its way into education as well. The Vandse Government Model Higher Primary School in Kundapura taluk has become the first in Karnataka to introduce Iris, a teacher powered by artificial intelligence. Visitors to the school are also greeted by Iris, highlighting its role as an interactive guide.

Who Is Iris?

The robot has been developed under NITI Aayog’s Atal Tinkering Lab project, with technical support from MakerLabs Edutech Private Limited. The initiative aims to provide high-quality education in government schools and equip students with diverse knowledge and skills. It also seeks to transform traditional teaching methods and elevate learning standards to a global level, making government schools a model for innovation.

Speaks More Than 20 Languages

The technology was first successfully implemented at KTCT Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and has now been introduced in Karnataka. Iris can communicate in more than 20 languages, including Kannada, English, and Hindi. Unlike conventional classroom settings where students may hesitate to ask questions, Iris encourages curiosity by responding to all syllabus-related queries without hesitation.

A Friendly And Interactive Learning Companion

Iris is designed to be friendly and approachable, even greeting students with a handshake, which makes the learning environment more engaging. The robot was developed at a cost of approximately ₹3.50 lakh, with support from alumni and donors. Being fully electric and supported by the school’s solar power system, it operates efficiently without major issues.

To interact with Iris, students use a device to ask questions, and the robot responds instantly. Only one student can ask a question at a time, and the answers are simultaneously displayed on a smart board, allowing the entire class to follow along. This innovative approach is helping create a more inclusive and dynamic classroom experience.