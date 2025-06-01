Karnataka witnessed record pre-monsoon rainfall in 125 years, leading to 71 deaths, 702 animal losses, and damage to over 2,000 homes and 15,378 hectares of crops. CM Siddaramaiah said compensation is being provided and relief efforts are ongoing.

Bengaluru: Karnataka experienced record rainfall during the pre-monsoon period and the month of May, resulting in 71 human fatalities, 702 animal deaths, damage to 2,068 houses, and crop loss across 15,378 hectares. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that appropriate compensation has been provided for all human and animal losses, as well as for damaged houses. The process of distributing crop loss compensation is currently underway.

In a press release, the Chief Minister noted that this year’s pre-monsoon period recorded the highest rainfall in 125 years for both the season and the month of May. Rainfall exceeded the average by 197%.

From April 1 to May 31, 71 deaths were reported due to various causes: 48 from lightning strikes, 9 from falling trees, 5 from house collapses, 4 each from drowning and landslides, and 1 from electrocution. The families of the deceased have received emergency relief of ₹5 lakh each. Similarly, 702 animal deaths were reported, and compensation has already been distributed in 698 cases.

Of the 2,068 damaged houses, 1,926 have received compensation. This includes 75 cases of complete house destruction, while the remaining were partially damaged.

A total of 15,378.32 hectares of crops were damaged: 11,915.66 hectares of agricultural crops and 3,462.66 hectares of horticultural crops. Details of the crop damage are being entered into the compensation software, and the disbursal process is ongoing.

Precautionary measures

With early reports of floods and landslides this monsoon season, precautionary measures are being taken to prevent further loss of life and property. The Chief Minister has directed officials to visit affected areas and provide immediate relief in cases of damage to homes, crops, or loss of life. There is no shortage of funds for relief efforts, with over ₹1,000 crore available under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in district accounts.

Officials have been instructed to promptly compensate affected residents according to official guidelines. Additionally, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of ensuring an adequate stock and timely distribution of seeds and fertilisers, noting that last year saw record food grain production and agricultural activities have begun well this year too.