Heavy rains across Karnataka have subsided slightly, but not before claiming five more lives in various rain-related incidents. The early monsoon has led to increased inflow into major reservoirs, prompting alerts across multiple districts.

Bengaluru: The monsoon, which started off strong, has now eased, with heavy rains that battered Kodagu, Malnad, and other regions over the past two days subsiding slightly on Tuesday. Meanwhile, five more people have died in rain-related incidents across the state. As a precaution, Anganwadis in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Chikkamagaluru districts remained closed on Wednesday.

Multiple rain-related deaths and damages reported across Karnataka

A woman, Shantamma Talwar (55), died after a wall collapsed in her house in Kiravadi village, Hanagal taluk, Haveri district. In Kodagu’s Maldare village, coffee grower Ponnachada Vishnu Belliappa (64) died after a tree branch fell on him. He was standing in his courtyard when a branch of a mango tree next to his house broke and fell on him. Meanwhile, a large tree fell on a house in Ooruguppa, but an elderly woman and a small child inside escaped unhurt. A landslide occurred between Bhagamandala and Karike near Ellukocchi, disrupting traffic.

Dharmanna Barigale (48) died after coming into contact with a live electric wire that had snapped due to rain on Yadlapur Road in Basavakalyan, Bidar district. Two children, Ganesh Sanju Kamble (9) and Deepak Sanju Kamble (11), drowned after their bullock cart overturned in a stream in Naganur PA village, Athani taluk, Belagavi district. An autorickshaw was crushed by a huge tree that fell in Naralapura village, Piriyapatna taluk, Mysuru district. The driver, Girish (38), was injured and hospitalised.

In Kalaburagi, a large commercial complex in the city corporation-owned supermarket collapsed on Monday night due to continuous rain, but no casualties were reported. Meanwhile, more than 10 sheep died due to lightning in Tadol, Aland. Road connectivity between Aland-Ganagapur and Kalaburagi-Nimbarga villages was cut off due to flooding. Heavy rains triggered fears of landslides in Jalligudde, Mangaluru. Good rainfall in Chikkamagaluru district has increased inflow into the Bhadra reservoir. There are fears of landslides in Charmadi Ghat.

Increased inflow into dams

Heavy rains over the past two days have increased inflow into major reservoirs in the state. The inflow into the KRS has increased due to 100 mm of rain in Kodagu, the origin of the Cauvery, on Sunday alone. The water level in KRS rose by three feet in a single day to 92 feet (maximum 124.80 feet). The inflow is 19,129 cusecs, and the reservoir holds 8.784 TMC of water. It is rare for the reservoir to receive this much inflow at the end of May. Meanwhile, the water level in the Harangi reservoir has also increased by three feet in a single day. The reservoir, which is 2,858 feet high, currently has 2,834.45 feet of water. One TMC of water has been stored in the reservoir in the last week.

Due to heavy rains in Maharashtra, more than 25,000 cusecs of water are being released from the Ujani reservoir, increasing the water level in the Bhima River. As a result, water is being released through eight gates of the Sonna barrage in Afzalpur taluk. The inflow into the Almatti reservoir has increased to 48,000 cusecs due to the increased flow of the Krishna River. Rains in Wayanad, Kerala, have increased the inflow into the Kabini reservoir in Mysuru district to 21,940 cusecs. The reservoir currently holds 10.61 TMC of water. Good rainfall in the Malnad region has increased the inflow into the Tungabhadra reservoir in Koppal district to 20,000 cusecs. The reservoir currently holds 12 TMC of water.

Heavy rain likely in coastal areas for another week

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in coastal areas for a week, three days in south interior Karnataka, and two days in north interior Karnataka. A red alert has been issued for Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts on May 28, an orange alert from May 29 to 31, and a yellow alert on June 1 and 2.

Similarly, an orange alert has been issued for Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Kodagu districts till May 31, and a yellow alert for the next three days. A yellow alert has been issued for Davangere and Mysuru districts in South Interior Karnataka till May 31, and for Chamarajanagar on May 30 and 31. An orange alert has been issued for Belagavi and Bidar districts for the next 24 hours, a yellow alert for Bagalkote, Raichur, and Vijayapura on May 28, and a yellow alert for Yadgir for the next three days. The Meteorological Department has said there is a possibility of heavy rain in Dharwad, Gadag, and Haveri districts on May 29.

According to the weather report ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday, Mulki in Dakshina Kannada received the highest rainfall of 19 cm. Mani recorded 18 cm; Uppinangady and Panambur 17 cm each; Afzalpur 16 cm; Karkala 15 cm; Kota and Puttur 13 cm each; Mangaluru and Beltangady 12 cm each; Bhagamandala, and Agumbe 11 cm each; Napoklu 10 cm; Somwarpet, Ponnpete, and Udupi 9 cm each; and Kalasa, Shahapur, Siddapur, Ganagapur, and Dharmasthala 8 cm each, the Meteorological Department said.

Monsoon covers the state in just two days

The monsoon entered the state on May 24. By May 26, the rain had covered the entire state except for Bidar district. This is the first time in history that the monsoon has covered the state so quickly. Usually, it covers the entire state by June 10. Now, the monsoon has covered the state about 15 days earlier, weather expert Srinivas Reddy.

Nagarhole safari closed

Continuous rain in Kodagu has made it difficult for safari vehicles to ply on the roads in the safari zones of Nagarhole Wildlife Sanctuary. Hence, the department has stopped safaris from Nanachchi Gate and Veeranahosahalli Gate of Nagarhole Tiger Reserve from Wednesday until the rain stops. However, the Damanakatte (Kabini) safari of Nagarhole Tiger Reserve will continue as usual, said PA Seema, Director of Nagarhole Tiger Reserve.