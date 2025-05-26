Heavy rains have disrupted life across 10 districts in Karnataka, with a red alert issued in six. Power outages, house damage, and rising river levels have been reported. Schools in Kodagu closed; two deaths confirmed due to weather.

Bengaluru: The monsoon, arriving 15 days early, has unleashed its fury on the coastal and Malnad regions of Karnataka. Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds has disrupted normal life in over 10 districts. More than 300 electric poles have fallen, causing power outages in hundreds of villages across Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru. Houses have been damaged, and flooding has occurred in several areas. Two people have died in Chikkamagaluru and Nanjangud (Mysuru), marking the third monsoon-related fatality this season. Schools and colleges in Kodagu have been closed for two days due to the incessant downpour.

Rivers such as the Cauvery, Hemavati, Sharavati, and Netravati, which typically swell in late June or early July, are already showing significantly increased water levels. The Triveni Sangam in Bhagamandala, Kodagu, is submerged due to heavy rainfall. The Cauvery’s water level has risen by six feet in a single day. Increased flow in the Sharavati River has enhanced the scenic beauty of Jog Falls. The Tunga reservoir in Gajanur, Shivamogga, is full, and 2,000 cusecs of water are being released through four gates.

Widespread impact in multiple districts

Several districts, including Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, Bidar, and Hassan, experienced heavy rainfall and strong winds on Sunday.

Two dead in rain-related incidents

An auto driver near Koppa, Chikkamagaluru, died after a tree fell on his moving vehicle due to strong winds. The deceased was identified as Ratnakar (28) from Shidlemane. In Nanjangud, Siddappa (55) and two cows were electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire.

Kodagu among worst affected

Heavy rain and winds have severely disrupted life in Kodagu district. The Triveni Sangam in Bhagamandala is completely submerged, including the bathing ghat. The Cauvery River has risen by six feet in one day, and the Edapala bridge in Madikeri taluk is underwater. Areas like Madikeri, Kushalnagar, Bhagamandala, Somwarpet, and Virajpet have suffered significant damage. Overflowing drains flooded residential areas in Virajpet. The district recorded wind speeds of 45-50 km/hr.

Fallen trees and electric poles blocked roads between Somwarpet and Madikeri and between Guddehosur and Siddapura, causing inconvenience to commuters. Around 197 electric poles have been damaged in the Madikeri division of CESC, with repair work currently underway.

Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Kodagu

With a red alert issued, the Kodagu district administration has declared a holiday for all Anganwadi centres from May 26–27. Kodagu University Vice-Chancellor Dr Ashok Sangappa Aloor also announced a two-day holiday for all constituent and affiliated government colleges under the university.

Heavy rain in Sakleshpur, Hassan district

Widespread rain and wind brought down temperatures in Sakleshpur taluk. The Hemavati River is overflowing, leading to substantial crop loss. Over 160 electric poles have fallen, causing power outages in over 90 villages for the past four days. A fish-laden lorry travelling from Mangaluru to Bengaluru overturned on National Highway 75 due to loss of control, slightly injuring the driver.

Damage reported in Dakshina Kannada

Rain has disrupted normal life in Dakshina Kannada, with rising water levels in the Netravati River and others. Seven houses have been damaged in the past two days. A total of 237 electric poles and two transformers have been damaged. With heavy rain predicted for the next five days, precautionary measures are in place. In Bantwal taluk, houses were flooded. Four people were injured when a tree fell on their moving car in Noojibalthila, Kadaba. A landslide near the Marikamba temple in Adumaroli damaged a house.

Udupi district losses

Strong winds and heavy rain in Udupi damaged more than 11 houses due to fallen trees, causing losses of over ₹7.35 lakh.

Jog falls roars back to life

In Shivamogga district, heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats has filled the Sharavati River, enhancing the splendour of Jog Falls. The Raja, Rani, Roarer, and Rocket streams are cascading in full glory, attracting tourists. Misty surroundings have added to the scenic beauty. Chakranagar in Hosanagar taluk recorded 20 cm of rain in 24 hours. Rivers like Chakra, Savehaklu, and Sharavati are flowing at full capacity. The Linganamakki reservoir, with a maximum capacity of 1819 feet, has reached 1764 feet, with an inflow of 10,954 cusecs.

Red alert for Uttara Kannada

Uttara Kannada experienced heavy rain on Sunday, especially in coastal areas. A red alert is in place until May 27. Water accumulation in Ankola from previous days was released into the sea.

Highest rainfall in Kottigehara

According to the Meteorological Department, Kottigehara in Chikkamagaluru received the highest rainfall at 21 cm as of 8:30 am Sunday. Other readings include:

Agumbe: 19 cm

Bhagamandala: 17 cm

Udupi: 14 cm

Puttur: 13 cm

Siddapura: 11 cm

Beltangadi, Kundapura, Sringeri: 10 cm each

Ponnampet, Dharmasthala, Karkala, Uppinangady: 9 cm each

Gerusoppa, Kota: 8 cm each

Mani, Koppa, Kalasa, Hunchadakatte: 7 cm each

Yellapura, Jayapura: 6 cm each

Castle Rock, Mangaluru, Karwar, Kadra: 5 cm each

Alerts issued

A red alert has been issued for six districts: Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu—for the next three days. A yellow alert is in effect for Mysuru and Hassan districts.