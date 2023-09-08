Karnataka's KMDCL unveils scheme to facilitate vehicle ownership for religious minorities; check details

The Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation Limited (KMDCL) has initiated a groundbreaking scheme aimed at empowering individuals from religious minority communities in Karnataka. This innovative program offers substantial financial incentives to facilitate the purchase of auto-rickshaws, taxis, or commercial goods vehicles, thereby enhancing vehicle ownership among minority members in the state.

Under this scheme, eligible beneficiaries stand to receive a substantial subsidy, covering up to 50% of the vehicle's cost or a maximum of Rs. 3,00,000.

*Eligibility Criteria*

To qualify for this scheme, applicants must meet specific criteria:

1. *Religious Minority Status*: The applicant must belong to a religious minorities community.

2. *Residency*: Applicants should be permanent residents of Karnataka, ensuring the benefits are directed to the state's inhabitants.

3. *Age Requirement*: Applicants must be between 18 and 55 years old, promoting opportunities for a wide age group.

4. *Income Limit*: The annual income of the applicant should be below Rs. 4,50,000, targeting individuals who genuinely need financial assistance.

5. *Driving License*: Applicants should possess a valid driving license, a prerequisite for operating the vehicles they intend to purchase.

6. *Employment Status*: No member of the applicant's family should be employed by either the Central or State Government, reducing potential conflicts of interest.

7. *No Previous Benefits*: Neither the applicant nor their family members should have availed of similar benefits under any other KMDCL scheme (excluding the Arivu Scheme) in the past five years.

*Required Documentation*

Applicants need to prepare the following documents for a smooth application process:

1. *Income & Caste Certificate*: To verify income and minority community status.

2. *Aadhaar Card*: As a proof of identity and address.

3. *Driving License*: To demonstrate the applicant's ability to operate the vehicle.

4. *Bank Passbook*: To validate the applicant's financial status.

5. *Vehicle Quotation*: Providing a quote for the intended vehicle purchase.

*Application Deadline*

Interested individuals should take note of the impending application deadline, which is set for September 25, 2023. For further inquiries and assistance, applicants can contact the provided phone numbers: 90357 27777 and 81234 21811.

*Online Registration*

The application process has been made convenient with the option for free online registrations. Applicants can visit AR-Raheem Trust (R) Gaffariya Masjid Complex, Old Madras Road, K.R.Puram, Bangalore-36 for assistance with the application process.

This initiative by the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation Limited aims to uplift minority communities by providing them with an opportunity to become self-reliant through the ownership of vehicles.

By offering substantial subsidies and setting clear eligibility criteria, the scheme seeks to promote economic growth and independence among the targeted beneficiaries.