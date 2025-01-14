Fire accident at Bengaluru Bioinnovation centre in Electronic City destroys 12 labs, loss over Rs 50 crore

A fire broke out at Bengaluru's Bioinnovation Centre in Electronic City early this morning, destroying 12 labs and causing over Rs 50 crore in damage. The blaze, likely caused by a chemical reaction, was extinguished without casualties. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause.

Bengaluru Fire at Bioinnovation centre in Electronic City destroys 12 labs, estimated loss over Rs 50 crore vkp
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 2:17 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 2:17 PM IST

Bengaluru: A fire broke out early this morning at the Bioinnovation Centre located in Electronic City, causing significant damage to the building and its equipment. The incident, which occurred around 4:40 AM on Makar Sankranti, led to the destruction of approximately 12 research labs. The estimated loss from the fire has been pegged at over Rs 50 crore.

As soon as the fire was noticed on the second floor of the building's Research Center (G+2 structure), employees quickly evacuated the premises. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. The fire was likely caused by a chemical reaction, which sparked the blaze. The Bengaluru Fire Brigade was immediately alerted, and personnel from the Electronic City Fire Station rushed to the scene.

The fire was brought under control after several hours of effort by the firefighters. Fortunately, the flames were fully extinguished, and there were no reports of further damage. However, much of the lab equipment was gutted, including sensitive research materials that were being worked on at the centre.

The incident took place within the limits of the Electronic City police station's jurisdiction. Karnataka IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge visited the site later in the day to inspect the damage and offered his support.

Although the fire caused significant damage to the Bioinnovation Centre, authorities have confirmed that no lives were lost. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire, and officials are working to assess the full extent of the damage.

