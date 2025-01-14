Leopard enters MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri's house in Uttara Kannada, chases pet dog (WATCH)

A leopard entered MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri's house in Uttara Kannada late last night, chasing the pet dog in search of food. The dog managed to escape unharmed. Forest officials inspected the site. Leopards are common in the area, with recent sightings reported nearby.

Leopard enters MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri's house in Uttara Kannada, chases pet dog (WATCH) vkp
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 12:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 12:58 PM IST

A leopard made an unexpected visit to the residence of MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri late last night, causing a stir in the peaceful village of Kageri in Sirsi taluk. The wild animal, likely in search of food, entered the courtyard of the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency representative’s house.

At the time of the incident, MP Kageri was present at his residence. The leopard, seen prowling around the yard, chased after the family's pet dog in an attempt to hunt it. Thankfully, the dog managed to escape the predator's attack. The chilling scene, captured on CCTV, shows the leopard in pursuit of the dog across the garden.

Infosys' advisory amid leopard spotting in Mysore: 'Avoid loitering, don't make loud noise and more'

Forest officials were alerted to the situation and promptly visited the site to investigate. However, despite the scare, no animals or birds were harmed during the encounter. Leopards have been known to frequent the region, and it is not the first time such an incident has occurred in Kageri. In recent days, a leopard had been spotted nearby in search of food.

This incident has raised concerns about wildlife moving closer to human settlements. In a separate development, an intensive search operation has been underway at the Infosys campus in Mysore, where a leopard has been sighted multiple times over the last 10 days. To ensure the safety of employees, the company has implemented a work-from-home policy, advising workers to avoid roaming alone on campus.

