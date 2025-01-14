Karnataka HORROR! Man stabs mother-in-law on Makar Sankranti after she brought festival food for her daughter

A man in Belagavi stabbed his mother-in-law, Renuka Padumukhe, on Makar Sankranti after she brought festival food for her daughter. The argument escalated, and he attacked her with a knife. Renuka later died from severe bleeding. Police are investigating the shocking incident.

A man allegedly murdered his mother-in-law on the day of Makar Sankranti, a festival typically marked by joy and togetherness, in Belagavi. The tragic event unfolded at 11 am on Tuesday, leaving the family in deep mourning instead of celebration.

The victim, Renuka Sridhar Padumukhe (44), a resident of Kalyana Nagar, Belagavi, had come to visit her daughter, Chhaya, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Renuka, who had spent the morning preparing a variety of dishes for the festival, brought them to her daughter's house in Malaprabha city. However, her visit turned fatal.



Renuka’s son-in-law, 24-year-old Shubham Datta Birje, reportedly questioned why she had come to their house. An argument soon escalated, and in a fit of rage, Shubham allegedly stabbed Renuka in the thigh with a knife. The fatal wound caused severe bleeding, and despite being rushed to BIMS Hospital by locals, Renuka succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Authorities were quick to respond to the crime scene. DCP Rohan Jagadish and CPI visited the site to investigate the incident. Renuka's body has been sent to the Belagavi BIMS mortuary for a postmortem, and a case has been registered under the jurisdiction of the Belagavi Shahapur police station.

