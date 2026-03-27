In Mangaluru, Karnataka, 46-year-old rowdy-sheeter Arif, aka 'Tablet Arif', was brutally hacked to death on the Thokkottu flyover in broad daylight. Police suspect gang rivalry and have launched a full investigation. The attackers fled the scene, leaving the city shocked.

The coastal city of Mangaluru witnessed a bloody and shocking incident on today morning as a notorious rowdy-sheeter was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight. The victim, identified as 46-year-old Arif, also known as 'Tablet Arif', was attacked near Thokkottu on the outskirts of the city. The gruesome assault has sent shockwaves through the local community and raised concerns about gang violence in the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Brutal Attack on Thokkottu Flyover

Arif, a resident of Mullugudde House in Talapady, was well-known to the Mangaluru South police station for his criminal background. The attack occurred on the Thokkottu flyover bridge. Arif was riding his bike when a gang in a car struck him from behind, causing him to fall. Before he could recover, the assailants allegedly attacked him with long machetes and killed him on the spot. The attackers then fled in the same vehicle immediately after the crime.

Motive and Gang Rivalry

Police suspect that the murder was the result of gang rivalry. This was not the first attempt on Arif’s life. In May 2022, a gang led by 'Toppi' Noufal of Bajal had targeted him with a knife while he was on his way to the mosque. Authorities are investigating possible links between past attacks and the current murder.

Personal Life and Family

Arif is survived by his wife and four children, three sons and one daughter. Originally from Kudroli, he had been living with his family in Mullugudde near Ajjinadka for the past six to seven years. Senior police officials, including DCP Mithun and the SOCO team, visited the crime scene and have launched a thorough investigation.