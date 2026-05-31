Two friends from IIT Kharagpur and IIM Bangalore left their corporate careers to launch Acai Theory in Bengaluru. Inspired by an acai bowl during a Sydney trip, the duo turned a simple idea into a wellness-focused startup.

Leaving behind prestigious corporate careers is a decision few people are willing to make, especially after graduating from some of India's most respected institutions. However, two long-time friends chose a different path. Armed with degrees from IIT Kharagpur and IIM Bangalore, and successful careers at a leading global consulting firm, they decided to step away from the corporate world and pursue their entrepreneurial dream. Their journey has now captured the attention of social media users, many of whom are praising the duo for transforming a simple idea into a thriving business centred on healthy eating and mindful living.

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Friendship That Led To A Business Venture

Akash Kyal and Rishav Ranjan have known each other for more than 15 years. Their friendship began at IIT Kharagpur, and they later continued their academic journey together at IIM Bangalore. After completing their studies, both joined the global management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where they built promising corporate careers.

Despite their professional success, the duo began exploring opportunities beyond the corporate world. What started as a strong friendship gradually evolved into a business partnership driven by a shared vision.

A Sydney Trip That Sparked An Idea

The turning point came during a trip to Sydney when Rishav introduced Akash to an acai bowl for the first time. Impressed by its taste, freshness and nutritional value, Akash wondered why a similar product was not widely available in India.

Rather than simply discussing the gap in the market, the two friends began exploring the possibility of bringing authentic acai-based offerings to Indian consumers. The experience planted the seed for what would eventually become their entrepreneurial venture.

From Corporate Offices To Entrepreneurship

Inspired by the idea, Akash and Rishav decided to leave their corporate jobs and focus on building something of their own. Their goal was to introduce healthy yet flavourful food options that were popular globally but remained relatively unfamiliar in India.

The founders documented their journey on social media, where they shared how years of friendship eventually transformed into a startup. Their story quickly resonated with aspiring entrepreneurs and young professionals considering unconventional career paths.

Acai Theory Opens In ,Bengaluru

The duo launched Acai Theory in Bengaluru's Indiranagar neighbourhood in 2025. The cafe specialises in authentic acai bowls, natural smoothies and nutrient-rich snacks designed for health-conscious customers.

According to the establishment's website, the brand aims to offer delicious and wholesome products that promote feel-good energy and mindful living. The concept combines wellness-focused ingredients with flavours that appeal to a broad audience.

How The Idea Took Shape?

The founders explain on their website that Rishav had been enjoying acai bowls for several years while living in Dubai. During a later trip to Sydney with Akash, he introduced his friend to the dish at a local cafe.

After tasting it, Akash was surprised that food which was fresh, nourishing and flavourful was not readily available in India. That realisation encouraged the pair to explore the possibility of bringing the concept to Indian consumers.

What began as a conversation between two friends eventually developed into a business venture that is now attracting attention both online and offline.

Social Media Applauds Their Bold Move

The story of two highly qualified professionals leaving stable corporate careers to build a wellness-focused startup has struck a chord with social media users. Many have praised the founders for taking a risk and pursuing an idea they genuinely believed in.

Their journey from IIT Kharagpur and IIM Bangalore to launching a cafe in Bengaluru serves as an example of how entrepreneurship can emerge from everyday experiences, curiosity and the willingness to take a leap of faith.