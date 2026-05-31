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Karnataka Road Accident: Five Killed In Bagepalli Highway Crash Involving Thar And Auto
Five people were killed in a horrific road accident on the Bagepalli Highway in Karnataka involving a speeding Thar, an auto rickshaw, and a container truck. Several others were injured in the crash, which caused major disruption.
Five Killed In Horrific Highway Accident In Chikkaballapura
A horrific series of collisions involving a speeding Thar car, an auto rickshaw and a container truck on the Chikkaballapura National Highway has left five people dead on the spot.
Five Killed In Road Accident Near Bagepalli
The horrific incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near Bagepalli town in Chikkaballapur district.
Five people, including the auto rickshaw driver and four women passengers, died on the spot.
The remaining five people were seriously injured and have been admitted to the local government hospital.
How The Accident Occurred Near Bagepalli?
An auto carrying passengers from Peresandra towards Bagepalli was hit from behind by a speeding Mahindra Thar.
The impact was so severe that the auto lost control and crashed into a container truck ahead, which was either moving slowly or had come to a halt.
Caught between the two heavy vehicles, the auto was completely crushed and reduced to mangled remains.
Five Dead On The Spot In Bagepalli Accident
A total of eight people, including the driver, were travelling in the auto at the time of the accident.
Five passengers in the auto sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.
The bodies of the deceased were trapped inside the mangled auto, leaving onlookers deeply shaken. The identities of the deceased have not yet been ascertained.
Three Injured In Critical Condition After Bagepalli Accident
The remaining three passengers in the auto sustained serious injuries in the accident and were immediately admitted to Bagepalli Public Hospital for treatment. Doctors are providing emergency care, and their condition is reported to be critical.
The driver of the Mahindra Thar has also been admitted to the same hospital for treatment.
The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.
Police Launch Investigation After Fatal Bagepalli Accident
Bagepalli police visited the accident site and conducted an inspection. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the Mahindra Thar involved in the incident was speeding at the time of the crash. The damaged vehicles were later removed from the road with the help of a crane, and traffic movement was restored.
A case has been registered at the Bagepalli police station, and further investigation is underway.
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