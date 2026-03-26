In the Dharwad murder case, police revealed an illicit affair as the motive behind the killing of a former MLA’s son. Four accused, including a woman, have been arrested. The victim was killed at a farmhouse and his body was later burnt to destroy evidence.

A major twist has emerged in the brutal murder case of Raju Bolashetty, son of a former MLA, whose charred body was found near Ramapur in Dharwad district. Police have revealed that the crime was allegedly driven by an illicit relationship, adding a new dimension to the investigation. Dharwad Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya confirmed that four individuals, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the case.

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Why Was the MLA’s Son Targeted?

According to the police, Raju Bolashetty had allegedly been in an illicit relationship for the past two years with a woman identified as Muneera from Bidaragaddi village in Bailhongal taluk. Reports suggest that Muneera was also involved with another man, Mrutyunjaya.

Tensions reportedly escalated when Mrutyunjaya confronted Raju over the relationship, leading to a dispute a few days prior to the incident. Police believe this conflict eventually led to the planning of the murder.

Murder at Farmhouse, Body Burnt in Ramapur

Investigators said the accused lured Raju to a shed at a farmhouse in Udakeri village, where he was allegedly attacked and killed using a knife and a spade. Following the murder, the accused reportedly transported the body to the Ramapur area to dispose of it.

In an attempt to destroy evidence, they purchased around five litres of petrol and diesel in Dharwad and set the body on fire. However, a crucial mistake exposed them. CCTV footage from a petrol bunk captured the accused leaving on a single motorcycle after buying the fuel, which later became key evidence for the police.

Four Accused Arrested

Acting on leads from CCTV footage and technical evidence, the Dharwad Rural Police arrested four individuals, including Muneera, Mrutyunjaya, Basavaraj, and a minor related to Muneera.

Police said the accused allegedly fled together on a single motorcycle after the crime. A DNA test has since confirmed that the recovered body was that of Raju Bolashetty. A case has been registered at the Dharwad Rural Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Police Statement