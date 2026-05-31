IPL Final: DK Shivakumar Backs RCB Ahead Of Title Clash Against Gujarat Titans
Ahead of the IPL Final, DK Shivakumar has extended his support to Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Karnataka leader wished the team ahead of their high-voltage title clash against Gujarat Titans, expressing confidence and encouragement for RCB.
High Stakes Clash In IPL Final
Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on former champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match has already started.
Both Teams Eye A Second Trophy
Royal Challengers Bangalore are confident of lifting the trophy for a second time in the tournament. On the other hand, Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans are eager to secure a home victory and celebrate in front of their supporters.
DK Extends Wishes To RCB Ahead Of IPL Final
Amid all the excitement, DK Shivakumar, who was elected unopposed as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party and is set to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka, has extended his best wishes to the Royal Challengers Bangalore team ahead of the IPL final.
All The Best To The Defending Champions, Says Future CM
All the best to the defending champions. This marks a new chapter for RCB. From the first match to the final, the RCB team has delivered a disciplined and well-organised performance.
The team has once again made the people of Bengaluru proud and given millions of fans a reason to celebrate.
DK Extends Wishes To RCB Ahead Of IPL Final
DK Shivakumar wished good luck to the Royal Challengers Bangalore team ahead of the IPL final match.
He said, “May today's match bring glory to our Bengaluru once again and make everyone across Karnataka happy.”
A Fierce Contest Expected
Whichever team wins today’s match will be regarded as securing a second IPL title. Overall, the match is expected to provide plenty of entertainment for cricket fans.
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