A Bengaluru police inspector faces harassment allegations after an alleged audio clip with a rowdy sheeter surfaced online. The woman has filed a complaint, accusing him of inappropriate calls and messages, triggering outrage and raising concerns over police misconduct and misuse of power.

Just as the controversy surrounding a viral video involving a Moodabidri police inspector was beginning to subside, a fresh scandal has emerged within the Bengaluru police force. This time, a serving inspector from the Konanakunte police station has come under serious allegations, sparking outrage and raising concerns over misconduct within the department.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Konanakunte Police Inspector Papanna is now at the centre of the controversy after an alleged audio clip of his conversation with a woman surfaced online. The clip, which quickly went viral, has led to serious accusations of harassment and abuse of authority. The woman, identified as a rowdy-sheeter named Yashaswini, has filed a formal complaint against the officer.

Alleged Audio Clip Sparks Outrage

According to reports, the audio clip accessed by media outlets features Inspector Papanna allegedly engaging in an inappropriate conversation with Yashaswini. In the recording, he is heard addressing her with terms such as “darling”, “muddu”, “chinna”, and “bangari”.

He is reportedly heard saying phrases like, “What are you doing, darling? I will not give you any tension. Where are you? No one is at home today. Come over.” The clip also allegedly includes remarks such as, “You are very beautiful, come and sleep with me.”

In another part of the audio, he says, “Do not call me Papanna sir. Have I ever behaved like a police inspector with you?” The contents of the clip have triggered widespread criticism and public outrage.

Allegations of Messages and Harassment

The allegations are not limited to the audio clip. The inspector is also accused of sending inappropriate text messages to Yashaswini. One such message reportedly reads, “Love you chinna, bangari, come here.”

Screenshots of these messages have surfaced, further intensifying the controversy. In one of the messages, he allegedly offers to “take care of the case” if she “cooperates”, raising serious concerns about the misuse of power.

Complaint Filed with Police Commissioner

Following repeated instances of alleged harassment, Yashaswini approached the Police Commissioner and lodged an official complaint against Inspector Papanna.

In her complaint, she stated, “He sends inappropriate messages and asks if he can come to my house.” She further alleged, “He tells me he is not an inspector to me, but a ‘close friend’. He is the one who opened a rowdy sheet against me, and now he claims we are close and continues to harass me.”

She has demanded strict action against the officer, and the incident has once again brought the spotlight on accountability within the police force.